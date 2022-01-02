We tell you the story of Y2K, the computer error that is doubted today

Although by the 90s the massification of computers was a fact, for the general public they were still somewhat esoteric devices. At that time, computing was still something very new and in the West we have a distrust with anthropological explanations towards machines, robots, technology. Thus and with everything that involved the arrival of the new millennium, the history of Y2K begins, the computer error that generated world hysteria.

A worldwide collapse of communications and computerized devices was projected and in the end, nothing happened. Therefore, at this point many people doubt that it really existed, however, here we will tell you the truth about it.

What was the Y2K error?





The most popular name of this computer error is Y2K, but it was also called the Millennium Error, Computer Problem of the Year 2022 or Effect 2000. The origin of the error is in the programming of systems and applications in the early days of computing. During the 70s and 80s many systems were created that were implemented in many areas, however, for the time this was expensive and heavy work.

Previously, storage space was a resource that was not available in abundant quantities. In that sense, saving bits was a daily practice and necessary in order not to increase the project costs even more. This is how the programmers of the time decided to reduce the field of the year in the date to two digits. This saving of space did not seem to consider that the programs would continue to be used 20 years later.

In this sense, when the year 2000 arrives, the systems would be in the year 00, which for its purposes represents the year 1900. This implied that the responses of the systems would not be as expected and the worst thing is that it was not known what they would be. In this way, in the middle of the year 98 speculation began about what could happen, the media echoed it and the hysteria began.

What could happen because of Y2K?

In the middle of the year 98 the news began to circulate with a shower of theories of all kinds about what could happen. It was an error present in the vast majority of systems used in industries, corporations, offices and public services. This implied that we did not know the answer that an ATM would give on January 1, 2000, the only thing certain is that it would not be the expected answer. The same happened with the rest of the banking systems that handle the world’s money.

The cascade effect theory also floated in the orbit of Y2K’s history. This spoke of the fact that the error could affect the electrical service and therefore, generate a drop in the rest of the services that depend on it. The same was raised for the telephone network, collapsing communications and therefore services where it is key.

The year 2000 arrived and a catastrophe did not happen, what happened to the history of Y2K?

When we arrive on January 1, 2000, we know that a world collapse did not occur, what happened? Nowadays, there is even doubt as to whether Y2K was real, indicating that it was the invention of the technology industry to position itself in the news and obtain dividends. However, it must be pointed out on this that the Y2K was a completely real mistake. The Argentine journalist from La Nación, Ariel Torres, was able to see the code of some IBM systems and the error was indeed present.

The reason there was no worldwide collapse of the electrical, banking or communications systems is because the bug was fixed earlier. Repairing the possible problems that Y2K would cause involved an investment estimated at around 300,000 million dollars. The programmers of the time in the software companies had a lot of work and created patches to avoid unexpected responses from the systems.

It is often said that Y2K was a sham because nothing happened, but the truth is that what could happen was prevented. In this regard, Professor of Computer Science Steven Bellovin, from Columbia University comments that Y2K was a very serious problem, avoided by the enormous work of programmers who were never recognized. The history of Y2K is real, it existed and could generate many problems if it had not been solved in time.