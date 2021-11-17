We tell you everything you need to know about the types of microphones that exist and their use

The world of microphones is much broader than we expect and each of its types has a specific use that is worth knowing. If you are interested in this area, join us on this tour to learn more about these valuable sound capture tools.

Types of microphones according to their diaphragm

One of the easiest ways to classify microphones is by their diaphragm size. The latter is basically the thin material that vibrates when it comes in contact with sound. These vibrations create records that can then be stored and digitally reproduced to mimic the captured sound.

Therefore, the types of microphones with large diaphragms end up with a different use than those with a small or medium one. In general, the bulkiest are the most detailed, as they can feel more vibrations in the air and pick up the small differences between sounds.

For its part, the smallest, although less detailed, are usually lighter and easier to carry. As a consequence, they are usually more comfortable to transport. Likewise, they can be used as tools to wear either as an accessory close to the face or as a pin on a musical instrument. That way, they capture the sound without bothering the person or musician who carries it.

Finally, medium or “hybrid” diagrams, as the name implies, give us a bit of the best of both worlds. In general, they get fairly detailed sound qualities, but they are not as bulky as large-diaphragm mics.

Types of microphones and their use according to their polar patterns

Here we enter a territory that is a little more varied, but equally necessary. After all, each of the types of microphones has a particular use and stands out for a series of qualities that help us obtain the best results for the task we need.

Specifically, polar patterns tell us about the way microphones pick up sound. That is, they show us the way in which they “listen” and, therefore, register their environment. The main categories that we can find of them are:

Cardioid microphones

To begin with, one of the first types of microphones that we must mention are the cardioids, whose use stands out in the pickup of unidirectional sounds. In other words, they easily register everything that is playing in front of them and ignore or reduce the volume of the surroundings.

That makes them perfect if we want to avoid interruptions from ambient noise or we want particular emphasis on a specific element, such as a singer or a presenter. As one of the best representations among them is the Shure SM7B dynamic microphone with XLR connector.

Hypercardioid microphones

Also known as “super” microphones are other types with a popular use in the market. Like the former, they have an area of ​​limited sensitivity, which prevents the appearance of unwanted noise in the recording.

However, the catchment space and its range is even narrower. So its isolation capabilities are even better. As an example of that we have the microphone of Audio-Technica AT2040 that highlights its best qualities for podcasting or radio shows that require rich, warm sounds and free of external noise.

Omnidirectional microphones

Among the types of microphones, this could be considered the antithesis of the previous one, since its use is also diametrically opposite. While the previous ones focus on a single area, these are responsible for receiving sounds in an integral way, paying attention to 360 °.

In general, they are more common in recording studios or in spaces where it is required to capture the complete sounds of an environment. In general, they are not the best for noisy spaces, but they are highly useful in controlled environments.

If you are interested in getting a microphone of this style, we can recommend the Maono WM820. Recently, TekCrispy conducted a detailed review on them that allowed us to recognize them as the most efficient within their price range (below $ 100).

8-shaped microphones

Continuing with the list, the eight-shaped microphones are not the best known types, but their use is widespread in the world of music. As their name indicates, they are capable of capturing sound in a range that resembles the shape of the 8.

In other words, they clearly pick up sounds from two sides while isolating extra noise around them. In general, they are highly useful when you want to record the sound of two instruments or two voices through the same channel.

If you want to give it a try, you could use the Monoprice LTM500 model that not only comes in the shape of 8. In fact, it is also onnidirectional and cardioid, so you can adapt it to the situation you need.

Shotgun microphones

These types are also known as “line and gradient” microphones and their use is particularly notable when looking to capture focused audio. Their tubular shape makes them even more detailed than cardioids and supers, so they are often used when you are interested in recording a very particular item.

Hence, they can be seen as additions to musicians’ instruments in some live performances or are also common on talkshows or radio shows. One of the most outstanding in this area are the VidPro XM-88, which feature an entire 13-piece kit to isolate even more noise if needed, whether used outdoors or indoors.

Switchable microphones

Finally, we have switchable or “multipattern” microphones whose main quality is the ability to change their polar patterns. Thanks to that, they can be both cardioid and super, 8 or line when needed. Currently, these types of microphones are not the best known, but their use is becoming popular due to their great versatility.

A clear example of this are the Blue Yeti USB microphones They have up to 30 configuration options and can be purchased for an investment of less than $ 200. With them, we will have a tool with which to face all the challenges, since it can be positioned and configured so that it captures everything we need at the moment and ignores all the feedback that we want to leave out of our audio.