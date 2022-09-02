We tell you all the Netflix film releases for the rest of 2022

arrives recharged with premieres. (Netflix)

With the arrival of September, Netflix launched a huge list of films to be released in the last four months of the year. In the list, of course, the debutantes in the Venice Film Festival Background noise, Blonde Y Bard. Also, Glass Onions Y Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro complete the highlights. This unbeatable list of titles and directors is even more extensive and we will tell you the rest and the release dates.

Background noise

Adam Driver (Annette) interprets Jack Gladneya professor of studies on Hitler in the fictional College-on-the-Hill who, along with his wife Babette (Greta Gerwig) Y her four children, must evacuate after a catastrophic train accident dumps chemical waste on her sleepy hometown. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and plans to hit Netflix on December 30 this year.

Blonde

The film is based on the best-selling 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates. It is a fictional version of the life of Monroe and was first conceived after oats saw a photo of the young star when she won a beauty pageant in 1941. Reimagine the life of one of the most enduring icons of Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe. “From his volatile childhood as norma jeannegoing through his rise to stardom and his romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening divide between his public and private selves.” The film opens on the platform on September 28.

Bard

It is the new film by Alejandro González Iñárritu and the first since 2015. Bard is a nostalgic comedy set on an epic personal journey. The film tells the story of a well-known Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to his country and goes through an existential crisis while facing his identity, his family relationships, the madness of his memories and the past of his country. In short, the protagonist returns to his past in search of answers in order to live with the present. The film will star Daniel Giménez Cacho and will have a limited release in theaters in the United States, Spain and Argentina on November 4 and then a global release on November 18. The film will debut on Netflix on December 16.

“Bardo” is the new film by Alejandro González Iñárritu. (Netflix)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

This is the sequel to the 2019 hit movie directed by Ryan Johnson who returns to take over directing and writing the sequel. Daniel Craig is now joined by Edward Norton and Dave Bautista, in addition to a great cast like Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline Y Kate Hudson. “When the tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his closest and dearest people to spend a few days on his private island in Greeceit soon becomes clear that not everything is perfect in paradise, and when someone dies, it will be White who arrives to try to solve the mystery, ”says the official synopsis. This film arrives on Netflix on December 23 .

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

The stop-motion film reinvents the classic animated character at the hand of the incredible Mexican director. “Academy Award-winning filmmaker, William delToro, reinvents the classic tale of Carlo Collodi of the wooden puppet that magically comes to life to mend the heart of a grieving wood carver named Geppetto. This whimsical film in stop motion directed by del toro Y Mark Gustafsonfollow the pranks of Pinocchio in his search for his own place in the world,” said Netflix through a statement. The film will have a run at the London Film Festival and will premiere on Netflix on December 9.

Enola Holmes 2

After discovering in the first part that not only sherlock (henry cavill) has skills to solve mysteries, in this new installment, Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown, seeks to follow in her brother’s footsteps (and get out of his shadow) and even open an investigation agency, even if that unleashes the fury of the famous detective . This new feature film will put the protagonist of stranger things again in the detective adventures that It’s coming to Netflix on November 4.

The school of good and evil

The platform will soon launch the live-action adaptation of Soman Chainini’s literary saga that brings his beloved characters to life with a promising cast that includes the participation of Charlize Theron Y Kerry Washington. This is a new attempt by Netflix to create its own fantasy saga with the direction of Paul Feig and a script adapted by David Magee and Laura Solo. It premieres on the platform on October 21.

The angel of death, the luckiest girl in the world Y TOGO are the titles that complete the featured list of movies. The first is starring Jessica Chastain (in the role of Amy Loughren) and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, about a nurse who suspects one of her co-workers is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths and risks her own life to uncover the truth. The second is the new animated comedy from Mila Kunis and the third is the first original film of Netflix Uruguay directed by Adrian Caetano.

