The world of photography and videography have infinite meeting points. But there are always spaces in which one or the other predominates. Such is the case of streaming and how, in order to transmit quality videos through it, it is necessary to have a specific type of professional camera that allows us to control a number of variables that are not so taken into account when making Photo sessions.

With that in mind, let’s go through the steps that we will have to follow if we want to use our camera to become a streamer. In this way, we will be able to take our first steps in the bustling world of streaming through platforms like Twitch and the like.

How to use your professional camera to stream from Twitch?

In the current case, we will tell you what steps you must follow to be able to connect your equipment to the most popular streaming platform today: Twitch. However, the settings that we will go through are not exclusive to it.

In fact, if you prefer, you could also use these tips to stream from other platforms like YouTube or social networks like TikTok or Instagram. In any case, the goal will always be the same: find a way to offer the best possible audio and video quality to make streaming as pleasant an experience as possible.

Step one: connect your camera to the computer

Clearly, if you are going to do a streaming session, your professional camera alone will not be enough. Additionally, you should have at least one high-powered computer or laptop that can support high-quality video streaming.

To make both devices work as a team, we have different ways to join them. First of all, there are the physical alternatives like the HDMI cable, which can be micro or mini depending on the type of camera you have.

Next, there are also other options such as using a capture card or a CamLink. In short, these are USB cables that will allow you to connect directly to the computer with the professional camera. As an additional tip, we recommend having ports that are at least USB 3, so that the data exchange speed is sufficient to support continuous video transmission.

Finally, if you don’t want to have to deal with cables, you’ll have to opt for Eos Utility-style software. With them, you will be able to synchronize the video recording with your computer without having any cables in between.

The only cable you can’t remove: the charger

A detail that is worth mentioning is that, no matter how we connect the professional camera to the computer, to transmit in streaming it will always be preferable to keep it connected to a power outlet. In this way, we prevent her from running out of battery in the middle of the transmission and cutting it off abruptly.

Step Two: Select Your Camera Settings for Streaming Sessions

First of all, we need to understand what kind of sensor our camera has. In today’s cameras, they act as photographic film in the old ones.

In general, the most common are APSC and Full Frame. The first stands out for being a little smaller, with closed frames. For its part, as its name indicates, the Full Frame allows us to take more open shots that will cover more space in the room.

Likewise, another detail that will determine the quality of the video captured by the camera will be the dimensions of the objective lens. Those of 24, 32 and 70MM have a 2.8 diaphragm. For its part, the 18MM has one of 3.5.

The latter is the recommended aperture so streaming doesn’t feel too dark when streaming with your professional camera. That’s because the larger the aperture, the more light enters the sensor. However, 2.8 diaphragms can also work.

Step 3: Control the space in which you will broadcast

If you want to make the life of your professional camera easier when streaming, you can start by adjusting the environment in which you will record. For example, a closed but not totally empty space will help prevent too much external noise and will also reduce possible echo in large rooms.

Likewise, it is also worth investing in a lighting kit for your recording space. In this way, we will not only have the ISO of the camera (which regulates the sensor’s sensitivity to light), but also other elements that will ensure that we can always have the perfect lighting settings for us.

It’s time to record! But… with what camera?

With so many options on the market, it is very likely that you may feel overwhelmed and not know which professional camera may be the best for streaming. Although there are many, here we can recommend a couple that is our favorite here at TekCrispy.

The first camera we can mention is the Sony ZV-E10. Its back-illuminated 20.1 MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor with DRAM and BIONZ X image processor make it the ideal choice for vloggers and content creators.

In addition, its automatic zoom, image stabilization, and autofocus functions make it an ideal ally for streaming without having to worry about checking the camera settings from time to time.

