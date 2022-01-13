We spend a third of the time awake looking at our mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

4.8 hours a day. That is the average time a person spends looking at the screen of their mobile phone according to a study by App Annie, an app market data analytics company.

The amount of time spent consulting a phone’s apps is 30% higher than that recorded in previous years

Other previous studies, carried out in 2020, show very similar data. On average, we spend a third of the time we are awake consulting the apps and updates on our mobile phone.

However, this amount of daily time spent consulting mobile apps is a 30% higher than that registered in the same study in 2019. The data have been obtained by taking the average of ten countries, including India, Turkey, the United States, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and Canada. The most active users turned out to be those from Brazil, Indonesia and South Korea, who spend more than five hours a day consulting their phone.

Of all that time spent on social networks, seven out of every ten minutes were spent on social networks and in photo and video apps. The app that users spend the most time on average is TikTok. YouTube and Netflix complete the podium in terms of time spent.

According to the study, this Chinese social network was precisely the most downloaded app last year. On TikTok users passed 90% more time compared to what they had spent in 2020. App Annie’s forecasts are for TikTok to reach 2.5 billion active users per month by the second half of this year. At the end of last year it exceeded 1 billion.

Theodore Krantz, CEO of App Annie, concludes that this data endorses a trend that comes from behind. “The big screen is dying little by little,” he explains, “and the use of mobile phones breaks new records year after year in all categories: in time spent, app downloads and revenue generated.”

