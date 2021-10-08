We show you how to set illustrations as a profile photo in Gmail

Gmail has a huge number of functions that seek the most adjusted experience for each user. However, we tend to ignore many of them because some are not so accessible or we simply do not know that they exist. Therefore, we want to tell you how to use Gmail illustrations as a profile photo in your account.

This is a possibility that has been released recently and that allows you to choose from a gallery of illustrations of different themes and customize them.

Set artwork as profile photo in Gmail

Many people prefer not to give personal data or use profile photos on many of their platforms. This is a completely acceptable alternative and for this reason, there are precisely the customization options. In the case of Gmail and Google accounts in general, a very interesting project has been created called Google Illustrations. It is a gallery of illustrations that can be used as a profile photo in Gmail.

If you want to get to them to customize the appearance of your account a little more, the process is really simple and you must do it from your smartphone.





To begin, open the Gmail application and touch your profile photo to display the option we need. Right away, tap your profile picture again in the new window that pops up. This will take you to a screen with your photo and the options “Change” and “Remove”, select “Change”.

You will go to a new screen with 3 tabs and the first one is “Illustrations”, where you will be by default. There you can navigate within the catalog of illustrations available to use as a profile photo in Gmail. By choosing any, you will go to a settings screen where you can apply filters and other changes to the image.

Finally, save the changes and voila, so you can choose illustrations for the profile photo in your Google and Gmail account.