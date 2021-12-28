We show you how to remove all the icons from the Windows 11 taskbar in a couple of clicks

Although a few months have passed since the release of Windows 11, we can still consider it to be a new operating system. In that sense, after some updates, the system still has opportunities for improvement and, as always, users have also looked for their own solutions. Therefore, we want to show you a very simple way to remove the icons from the Windows 11 taskbar.

If you do not want this bar to be full of applications that you do not use and you are looking for a simpler layout, then we will show you how to achieve it in a single movement.

Remove icons from Windows 11 taskbar quickly

The taskbar and its distribution has been one of the fundamental changes that Windows 11 has brought. As we can see in many images of the system, the start menu is now located in the center of the bar along with the other hanging icons. However, there are users who would like to have only the start menu and the search menu in this section. To achieve this, they must pick up each of the icons present and it can only be done one by one.

However, there is a script that we can run to remove icons from the Windows 11 taskbar, avoiding doing it individually. The steps to do so are as follows:

To create the script file

First, open a notepad and paste the following script:

DEL /F /S /Q /A "%AppData%MicrosoftInternet ExplorerQuick LaunchUser PinnedTaskBar*" REG DELETE HKCUSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerTaskband /F taskkill /F /IM explorer.exe & start explorer

Now, save it as RemoveIcons.bat. It is important to add the .bat extension as without it the file will be stored like a regular notepad.

It should be noted that you can skip this step, downloading the ready script from this link.

Running the script

Once the .bat file is saved, it will only be a matter of running it as an administrator. The program will run in a few seconds and you will be able to see the taskbar icons disappear.