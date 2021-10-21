We show you how the options to move an image work in Word

Word has been the undisputed program to use when it comes to writing for more than 20 years. It is the reference in the word processor market and to achieve this, it has incorporated dozens of tools to make it very complete. However, one of the most exasperating moments is when we need to insert or move an image within Word.

It is very common that when entering the photo in question we want to move it and the program does not allow free movement. This is due to the layer options and text settings that impact the image and here we show you how to use them.

What you need to move an image in Word

Inserting a picture into a Word document is a pretty simple job. Right now, just go to the “Insert” menu at the top and select “Image.” This will make the photo in question appear within the document, the problem is that if you select and drag it, you will not be able to move it with the freedom you expect.

This is because moving an image in Word depends on its alignment settings. The alignment of the image is a section that you will find when you insert one and click on the icon that shows in one of the corners.

There you can decide if you want the image to be in line with the text or if the text should adjust based on how the image is positioned.

If you choose to have the image in line with the text, what will happen is that the photo will be set on its own line. If its size exceeds the size of the line, it will occupy the next one, pushing the text down. On the other hand, the options referring to the alignment of the image with text adjustment will cause that when it is moved, the text is located next to or around it.

Finally, with the “Behind the text” alignment option, you can use the image as the background of what you write and move it freely behind everything written. Knowing these options will make your experience in Word much simpler when you need to work or move an image.