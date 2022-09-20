HomeLatest newsEurope'We should do more to protect the media against political interference', says...

‘We should do more to protect the media against political interference’, says Věra Jourová

On September 16, the European Commission adopted a media Freedom Act, a new set of rules that aim to protect media pluralism and independence in member states.

In this edition of Global Conversation, Euronews journalist Sandor Zsiros speaks to Věra Jourová, the European Commission’s Vice-President for Values and Transparency, to find out more about the proposed regulation and the EU’s plans to protect media freedom.

Watch the interview by clicking on the player above.

