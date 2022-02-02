The controversy that occurred between Spotify and Neil Young because of the Joe Rogan podcast does not stop haunting the minds of many. Especially since we are facing a case that makes us all wonder if freedom of expression is at stake or not.

What happened between Spotify and Neil Young?

But before we delve further into these topics, we must go to the source of the problem: Neil Young’s threat to remove his music from Spotify if comedian Joe Rogan’s famous podcast was not cancelled.

And why did Neil Young say all that? Well, because he didn’t want to share space on a platform that would allow someone to speak out against vaccines. Recall that Rogan invited doctors Peter McCullough and Robert Malone to his program, doctors who made unsubstantiated statements about covid-19 and its vaccines.

Spotify decided to stay with Rogan, since they had already invested one hundred million dollars in him to exclusively host his podcast, which has more than eleven million listeners.

However, Young’s attitude was not very well received by some, as he proposed to silence another artist just because he invited people who had a point of view contrary to the dominant one to his program.

Mental anatomy of Joe Rogan before vaccines

After the controversy, Joe Rogan apologized to Spotify for everything that happened. And he stressed that in his program he only seeks to invite people with a different thought and discuss with them.

He even pointed out that in his show everything happens in the form of conversation and that many of the things he raises, he has not thought about them well because they happen at the moment. However, she has made statements in the past that underscore his position on vaccines in general.

What he said on his podcast on Spotify

in your program The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian said that he had not been vaccinated because he took vitamins. He later commented that his parents should be vaccinated because they were older. At another point, he advised 21-year-olds not to do it, since he read in a scientific article that the vaccine could cause myocarditis.

And everything got much worse when he said that covid-19 patients should use ivermectin, a veterinary medicine that was supposedly applied to him when he was infected.

Joe Rogan’s views have caused many to consider him an anti-vaccine. And, the interview he recently hosted by virologist Robert Malone got him coined for life as just that: an anti-vaccine. Especially since Malone is a scientist who, after having participated in the creation of RNA vaccines, has been criticizing their inoculation effectiveness.

What you add in your Instagram statements

However, in his Instagram videos, Joe Rogan just wants everyone to understand one thing: he wants to talk to people. He says that he does not believe that anyone has the absolute truth, but that he is interested in listening to everyone.

The most outstanding of all his comments have been the following:

He wants to balance more the themes present in his program by bringing in other experts.

You agree that Spotify tag the episodes that include a discussion of covid-19 with content advisories and disclaimers.

Joe Rogan is also open to suggestions to improve his show, but he doesn’t regret bringing in guests who might stir up controversy among his listeners.

Is there a truth in this?

The only thing we can classify as true is Rogan’s phrase in one of his statements on Instagram: I’m a human being and I’m wrong.

Rogan is not perfect and, like everyone else, he has the right to change his opinion later or simply keep it. After all, the world is always in constant evolution.

Are we facing the end of freedom of expression?

After all the above, is freedom of expression in danger? This question has become difficult to answer, because with the covid-19 pandemic, some topics have been considered taboo and a direct attack on society.

We can only tell you that forcing someone not to express their opinion is just as harmful as clipping a bird’s wings. Isn’t it better to debate with him and come to an agreement? Today the prohibitions have increased a lot and not the open dialogue.

In that sense, we must all take care of ourselves and analyze whether this is leading us to the warning that Coetze once made: censorship always uses these tricks to install itself in a society.

So what is first a ban for a noble cause, then it will start to spread to other regions. And, when we least realize it, everything will always be censored.

Despite this, we agree on this: the misinformation needs to be pointed out and people also need to be warned that taking veterinary drugs will not help them get better.