We review the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

Like every we go hunting for the best on a new Red Friday, a classic where you will find discounted computer and consumer electronics products at very attractive prices. We maintain the usual format, so to access each offer you will only have to click on the corresponding link. I also take advantage of wish you a good weekend.

We open with best pc components deals . In this link you will find a large number of products at a good price. As usual there is a bit of everything, so it is recommended that you use the filters on the right.

. In this link you will find a large number of products at a good price. As usual there is a bit of everything, so it is recommended that you use the filters on the right. Going deeper into the PcComponentes offers I have found some very interesting things, like this MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO 24GB reduced to 1,539.89 euros . Its normal price is 2,359.99 euros.

. Its normal price is We can also take the Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 6600 for only €290.99. Undoubtedly one of the best graphics cards in price-performance ratio.

for only Undoubtedly one of the best graphics cards in price-performance ratio. If you are looking for a competent gaming laptop at a good price, do not miss the GIGABYTE G5 KC-5ES1130SH, which mounts an RTX 3060 Mobile, a 144 Hz panel and is reduced to 849 euros.

ASUS TUF VG27WQ monitor with curved panel, VA QHD panel and 165 Hz downgraded to 269 ​​euros.

Xbox Series S downgraded to €279 . You can also buy it refurbished for 249 euros.

. You can also buy it refurbished for Core i3-12100F processor downgraded to €110.44 a very good price for the most powerful 4-core, 8-thread chip out there.

a very good price for the most powerful 4-core, 8-thread chip out there. If you are looking for something cheaper you have the Core i3-10100F reduced to only €75.37.

Ryzen 5 5600X on sale for €210.22 good price for this chip with 6 cores and 12 threads.

good price for this chip with 6 cores and 12 threads. If you want to build a powerful PC without having to resort to a dedicated graphics card, the Ryzen 5 5600G is a good option, especially now that it is reduced to €169.90.

The Ryzen 5 3600 is also on sale, an excellent processor to give a second life to a PC based on the AM4 socket. can be yours for €150.53.

GeForce RTX 2060 downgraded to 249 euros. It is an excellent buy at that price.

It is an excellent buy at that price. Refurbished iPhone 8 64GB for only €198.50.

MacBook Pro 2022 with M2 SoC reduced to 1,479 euros . Its normal price is 1,619 euros.

. Its normal price is The 2021 iPad Pro with M1 SoC is also downgraded to €1,099 in its 12.1-inch version.

in its 12.1-inch version. Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2 x 8GB) 3200MHz RAM downgraded to €82.99.

Corsair HS80 RGB WIRELESS headset on sale 149 euros.

Xbox Certified Controller compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series SX and PC downgraded to €26.90 offers great value for money.

offers great value for money. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 with AMOLED screen downgraded to €34.99.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C with 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and triple rear camera reduced to €127.55.

GIGABYTE Technology Z690 Aero G motherboard with socket LGA1700 downgraded to €281.96.

