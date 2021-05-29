We may not have seen the end of Apple’s delays …

The coronavirus pandemic may be waning in the United States, but it is still wreaking havoc in other parts of the world. And that includes the supply chain of Manzana.

Apple’s delays continue due to the pandemic

According to an agency report Reuters of Friday, Apple’s suppliers in Vietnam are currently coping with an outbreak of COVID-19 that left several factories operating below normal capacity. As a result, one supplier says he split his workforce in two, working multiple shifts. This is described as a “Temporary fix, maybe two weeks.”

Reuters quantified the current outbreak of COVID-19 that is affecting the country:

“After successfully containing the novel coronavirus for most of the past year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more rapidly. More than 3,000 people have been infected in 30 of its 63 cities and provinces since the end of April.

…

At least 1.04 million people in Vietnam have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only 28,529 have been fully vaccinated, according to official data “

Problems at Apple Manufacturing Centers