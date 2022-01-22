We may be facing the final goodbye to EarPods

The EarPods, not the AirPods, are the wired headphones that Apple gave you when you bought an iPhone and that it hasn’t included in the phone box for a long time, except in one country. In France, the iPhone continued to be delivered regardless of the model with the headphones, but a legislative change in the country can give Apple wings to remove them permanently. France changes its legislation. Apple no longer includes EarPods in iPhones sold The American company made a somewhat controversial decision at the time AirPods were launched into the world. EarPods or wired headphones were removed from the box of iPhones sold, regardless of model. But in France, as if it were one of the adventures of Axterix and Obelix, resisted that decision because of its legislation. In the French country, mobile devices were to be sold with a hands-free system because they wanted to protect minors when using phones in case they could damage brain development.

However, the legislation in France will change next week and therefore The existence of this hands-free kit will no longer be mandatory and therefore it is more than likely that Apple will adjust the accessories that are included in the box of the iPhone in that country as in the rest of the world.

From January 24 no more headphones inside the iPhone box. At least that is what those responsible for the Gallic specialized media have discovered iGeneration who have seen this poster in an advertisement for the Fnac store that says:

We would like to inform you that our manufacturers are no longer required to supply headsets / hands-free kits with their smartphones in France. This new law, adopted at the end of 2021, aims to reduce the environmental footprint in France. The Xiaomi brand is concerned about products purchased from the week of January 17, 2022. The same will be true for the Apple brand starting the week of January 24, 2022.

Therefore it can be considered that EarPods may be near the end of their existence. I don’t know if Apple will want to continue selling wired headphones when it already has three types of wireless on the market. AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Although the latter are more designed to listen to music. But with respect to the other two, every day more people use them in that sense. To maintain telephone conversations and be able to continue doing daily tasks at the same time.