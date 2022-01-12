We have to talk about sick leave and we have to do it now: Ómicron is drowning primary care in paperwork

In the last 14 days, Spain has reported many more than a million new cases of COVID-19. In other words, in a few weeks Spain has gone from “brushing against group immunity with the tips of its fingers” to finding itself in the middle of a huge wave of infections that, although hospitals have not collapsed (yet), has primary care in technical KO. Above all, because (in a context of scarce personnel and high healthcare pressure) sick leave has tripled since the Constitution Bridge in many parts of the country and the administrative work associated with them is exceeding all expectations.

So much so that some health centers see that “around 50% of their work is focused on processing Temporary Disabilities (IT) of mild patients with COVID-19” and they have already warned that they will stop the processing of this type of sick leave in a second plane. And the big question is why. How is it possible that six waves later, no changes have been implemented in the process of processing sick leave? that allow to relieve the administrative burden of health professionals? The debate is on the table, the solutions (at least, for the moment) are not.

A problem that we have dragged on for years and now it explodes in our faces

Often when I comment on the relative uniqueness of the Spanish system when it comes to managing sick leave, the responses are one of some surprise and amazement. In Spain, in what is a long-standing atavism, sick leave is managed by primary care physicians. It makes sense and, at the same time, it doesn’t.

Above all, because although the “leave grant” can be a relatively easy issue to resolve (and in fact, legally in Spain, the report should not be required for absences of less than three days), the monitoring of the disease causing the temporary disability is the responsibility of the doctor of family. In fact, this was one of the main complaints by primary care when in 2016 the possibility of granting sick leave in the emergency room was enabled. “Who will follow up on those casualties?” Asked the representatives of the medical profession.

However, it is enough to look at the operation of systems such as English (or German, although this is more similar to ours), to see that the administrative part of the discharge and the medical part do not have to go hand in hand. These days it has been advocated that withdrawals are processed in COVID testing centers, in pharmacies, or, directly, through a responsible self-declaration in Social Security (subject to review by a physician) as is done already in many European countries.

What’s more, a change as simple as increasing those three days to the average duration of mild covid would reduce the pressure on primary care substantially. It is not science fiction, in the United Kingdom it has been extended to 29 days. It could undoubtedly lead to abuse of the system, but in the current circumstances it seems like a lesser evil in aggregate terms.

But beyond all this, what successive attempts to reform the system show is that it was a problem long before the pandemic. That 2015 reform, for example, enabled the possibility of processing discharge and discharge at the same time for short-term illnesses. What has happened these months is that, as Sergio Ferrer says, the problem “has exploded in our faces”.

And honestly It is not well understood, beyond the topic of the Spanish picaresque, that steps are not taken in this sense in a country with relatively low absenteeism rates and with legislation that makes it crystal clear that the “defense of productivity”; that is to say, the protection of the employer against absenteeism takes precedence over the “protection of physical integrity and individual health”.

The enormous size of the Omicron wave (remember that the WHO warned a few days ago that half of the European population could be infected in a few weeks) puts the health system in check yes or yes. There are no easy solutions, nor (being realistic) are we in a position to increase the human resources of the system to meet the requirements it puts on the table. Little more remains than to protect the most vulnerable and rely on the “wall of immunity” that vaccination campaigns have built while the worst of the crisis passes. But still, The lack of debate on systemic failures that we need to solve already gives these last months of the pandemic a general feeling of stagnation and powerlessness. And that is a problem.

