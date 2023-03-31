We have tested the T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD hard drive from TeamGroup

Today we will share our experience with the T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD hard drive. This solid-state drive promises to deliver outstanding performance, exceptional durability, and enhanced compatibility for content creators, gaming enthusiasts, and professional users.

The TeamGroup T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB capacity versions. It is a mid-range drive, with an M.2 2280 form factor, this drive is compatible with any PC or laptop that supports this format and is equipped with AMD Ryzen 3000 / 5000 Series processors or better, or 12th generation Intel Core processors. / 13th generation or higher.

Specifications:

The TeamGroup T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD has the following specifications:

Interface: PCIe 4.0 x4 with NVMe

Capacity: Available in 1TB and 2TB

Controller: Phison E18

NAND: 3D TLC

Sequential Read Speeds: Up to 5,000 MB/s

Sequential Write Speeds: Up to 4,500 MB/s

T-CREATE: Committed to creators and their inspirations

TeamGroup’s T-CREATE line is dedicated to helping creators capture all their precious inspirations with efficient and stable storage products. Its T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD delivers high read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,500MB/s, significantly reducing wait times on file transfers and allowing creators to spend more time creating .

Patented ultra-thin Graphene heat sink for a worry-free build process

One of the highlights of TeamGroup’s T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD is its patented ultra-thin graphite heatsink. This innovative cooling solution effectively addresses the heat issue generated by the drive’s high performance, enabling stable system operation and a worry-free experience for creators who work long hours.

TLC 3D NAND Flash IC?

TLC 3D NAND Flash IC is a type of non-volatile memory used in Solid State Drives (SSDs) and other storage devices. The acronym TLC comes from “Triple-Level Cell”, which means that each memory cell can store three bits of information. This type of memory offers higher storage density compared to other technologies such as SLC (Single-Level Cell) and MLC (Multi-Level Cell), resulting in more affordable drives with higher capacity.

On the other hand, 3D NAND refers to the three-dimensional structure of memory cells. Instead of placing memory cells in a single plane (2D NAND), they are stacked vertically in multiple layers. This allows for higher storage density and less interference between adjacent cells, improving both performance and drive durability.

Our tests and results.

We ran a series of tests using CrystalDiskMark to assess the performance of the TeamGroup T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD in different scenarios.

For our tests we simulated with 2 files of 32Gigs each and the results were:

As can be seen from the results, TeamGroup’s T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD meets our expectations in terms of sequential read and write speeds, but given our machine’s configuration, it is nowhere near the maximum speeds advertised by the manufacturer. In addition, 4KB random read and write tests show a solid performance that we want to highlight, ensuring a smooth user experience in applications and games that require fast access to data.

Regarding the temperature during the tests, they did not exceed 54 degrees celcius, which means that its patented ultra-thin Graphene heat sink does an excellent job.

After our tests, we can conclude that TeamGroup’s T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-performance and durable solid-state drive for desktop PCs and mainly Laptops due to its thin heatsink. With its ultra-fast data transfer speeds, this SSD is ideal for content creators, gaming enthusiasts, and professionals who need fast, reliable storage.

