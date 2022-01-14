We have just discovered the person responsible for multiple sclerosis and there are already clinical trials testing a vaccine against it: the mRNA goes for the Epstein-Barr virus

Today, more than 47,000 people in Spain have multiple sclerosis. It is a terrible disease for a myriad of reasons: because it is the immune system itself that attacks the myelin sheath that protects neurons and causes, without that protection, nerve impulses to progressively diminish and end up fading; because it fattens young adults between 20 and 40 years old (especially women) to the point that it is the most common chronic neurological disease in this age range. But above all, because we have no way to cure it.

And that is why, when this morning the journal Science published a study with more than ten million participants that provides the first convincing evidence that the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), the herpesvirus that causes mononucleosis, is behind the disease the biomedical world jumped for joy. It is not just a piece to understand the disease, it not only opens up new treatment possibilities: is a central element to get a vaccine.

What does the study say?

“Epstein-Barr virus infection has long been hypothesized to trigger multiple sclerosis”, Explains the magazine. After all, almost all patients are ‘seropisitive’ in the virus when it comes to showing symptoms. “Which is not a surprise either because Epstein-Barr is one of the most common and affects between 90 and 90 95% of the world’s adults.

The study has been able to conclude otherwise: they have observed a possible cause-effect connection. And it is that the risk of developing sclerosis in individuals who did not have the virus increases 32 times after becoming infected. Figures that are already spectacular, especially because, as the authors themselves acknowledge, it is something that “cannot be explained by any known risk factor and suggests that EBV is the main cause.”

However, now many doubts remain on the table. As the same researchers write, “Almost all of us are infected with EBV, but only a small fraction develop Multiple Sclerosis”. This suggests that there are “other factors, such as susceptibility, [que] they are important in the pathogenesis “of the disease and that, as far as we know,” EBV infection is probably necessary, but not sufficient, to trigger the development of sclerosis. “

In search of the vaccine

Anirudh

Despite suspicions, Epstein-Barr was considered a not too troublesome virus. Partly because it is not usually very aggressive at the population level (although the complications of this virus include meningitis, encephalitis or Guillain-Barré syndrome; these are usually very common); in part, because it is so widespread that it is almost normalized. That is, as on so many other occasions, there was no medical urgency to develop the vaccine.

Nevertheless, Laboratories such as Moderna have been working on a. In fact, Phase I of the human study began just a few days ago. When we said that mRNA technology could change everything, we were not exaggerating: its possibilities are enormous.

Of course, we must not be misled. Due to its clinical characteristics, adjusting the sclerosis vaccine will be long and complex. But the fact that we have the technology in place to start working on it is really impressive news. Meanwhile, it remains continue to investigate the consequences of this study and get better treatments to end the disease.