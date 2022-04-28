We have found a genetic mutation linked to lupus. This is crucial news to end the disease

A new breakthrough in lupus research has recently made headlines in Spanish newspapers. An international team of researchers led by immunologist Carola Vinuesa has found a genetic mutation linked to a lupus patient. This discovery raises three key questions for us: What is lupus, what is the new discovery (and why is it important), and how will it help people with this disease. Let’s go by parts.

What is lupus?

Lupus is an autoimmune disease, that is, a disease in which the immune system turns against the body itself. It is a chronic disease that accompanies patients throughout their lives and can sometimes be fatal.

Another of its characteristics is that it is difficult to diagnose, since its symptoms are similar to those of many other diseases. One of the signs that he shows, although he doesn’t always do it, is a skin rash on his cheeks.

The disease can lead to complications in the kidneys, lungs, and various parts of the circulatory system (among other parts of the body). Today there is no known cure and its treatment is based on palliating the symptoms through immunosuppressants, drugs that reduce the action of the immune system to prevent it from exceeding its protective function.

What has been discovered?

What the team has discovered is a mutation in the TLR7 gene, a gene linked to the immune system that is sensitive to viral RNA. A gene is but one region in the long chains that make up human DNA. This segment of DNA, TLR7, is found on the X chromosome (one of the two that determine sex in humans). The DNA itself is a spiral succession of pairs of proteins, and this mutation supposes a minimal change in this chain, a changed protein. A small change that alters the function of the entire gene, causing a failure that affects much of the human body.

The team found this mutation in a Spanish patient, a Spanish girl who had a strong development of the disease. The researchers used the CRISPR system to introduce this mutation into the genetics of laboratory mice in order to confirm their theory and amass evidence against this mutation, the main suspect. The multinational team also started a search for this mutation in other patients and found more cases of lupus patients with this mutation.

Why does this discovery matter?

Until now little was known about the origin of lupus, hence the importance of this new discovery. Lupus is thought to arise from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. That is, a person with a genetic predisposition will develop the disease if he comes into contact with something in his environment that acts as a “spark” or trigger. The disease affects people of all ages, but is particularly prevalent in women.

How will you help people with this disease?

It is too early to tell, but any advances in treatment that may come from this discovery will require years of development. Vinuesa, in the press release announcing the discovery, drew attention to the difficulty of finding effective treatments for lupus and to the “serious side effects” that immunosuppressants entail.

In any case, the researchers have assured that they are already working with pharmaceutical companies to develop or adapt lupus treatments that focus on the TLR7 gene, starting the race so that this discovery can really have a positive impact on the quality of life of patients with lupus.

“A delicate balance”.

There is another curiosity related to this case, and that is that several studies in recent years have indicated that variations in this gene, specifically variations that limited its function, were linked to more severe cases of covid. This serves as a reminder of the importance that the immune system plays in our ability to stay alive.