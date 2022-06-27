We have always thought of dyslexia as a deficit. Science has another theory: “explorers of the unknown”

What if we had to change our way of understanding ? This is the question recently raised by a team from the University of Cambridge in an article published in the journal Frontiers of Psychology. The researchers propose to move from seeing dyslexia as a disease to seeing it as an evolutionary strategy of specialization.

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia, as we understand it today, is a learning disorder that affects between 3 and 20% of the population, although as this wide range suggests, it is difficult to obtain a precise estimate of the prevalence of this disorder. The characteristic feature of dyslexia is difficulty reading, which is not accompanied by other problems in terms of intelligence and visual ability.

Dyslexia is a Specific Learning Difficulty (DEA) of neurobiological origin that manifests itself in the areas of the brain that process language. It is a disease with a strong hereditary component, although it is also linked to environmental and circumstantial risk factors such as premature births or exposure to certain substances such as tobacco and alcohol.

A new theory about dyslexia

A group made up of two British researchers has proposed a vision that could change this framework. For these, people affected by dyslexia would simply be specialized in “exploratory cognitive search”, which would not imply a neurocognitive problem but a human adaptive strategy. The authors explain in their article that most research on dyslexia has perceived dyslexia as a “ .” However, they propose that this is also accompanied by advantages that largely offset the deficits, which would explain its high prevalence.

The authors refer to an “explorer bias”. That is, people with dyslexia would have brains more focused on exploration compared to other people. The latter would be more focused on the exploitative as opposed to the exploratory. This would leave a society with two groups with complementary skills, and others with a profile focused on taking advantage of existing resources, and others eager to search for new resources, which would include people with dyslexia.

Why is the difference relevant?

This analysis could tell us a little more about human evolution, but as the authors explain in the press release announcing the article, this theory would change our perspective of dyslexia as a disease. In the words of Helen Taylor, “The deficit-focused view of dyslexia does not tell the whole story.”

The problems caused by dyslexia are attributed to incompatibility, to having to choose between exploring new knowledge and exploiting existing information. In other words, although dyslexia causes harm, it is also accompanied by cognitive advantages, a greater ability to discover, creativity or innovation. “This research proposes a new framework to help us better understand the cognitive strengths of people with dyslexia,” Taylor concludes.

There is another notion highlighted by the authors of the text, and it is the perception of humanity not as a species adapted to a specific context but as one adapted “to variability itself.

The “cognitive search”.

The authors speak of an exchange between qualities, of having to give up certain abilities in favor of others. In this case exploration and exploitation. The idea of ​​cognitive search is linked to this exchange. Closely linked to this would appear the idea of ​​”complementary cognition”, in this case the idea that these alternatives are complementary and that the existence of individuals with different traits favors the development of the group through cooperation.

Here the exploration would include the search for “the unknown”, in contrast to exploitation, a skill related to concepts such as refinement, efficiency and selection.

A change yet to be defined.

The article presents a theory that accompanies various tests found in the literature. However, it should be borne in mind that it is simply a theory, a conceptual framework proposal that would involve a radical change in how we perceive a condition that affects more than four and a half million people in Spain alone.

The very task of defining the concept of disease is complex, since there are no fully objective criteria, much more so when we talk about psychology. Dyslexia would not be the first disease to cease to be so, the “list of diseases” is not a closed concept, it changes as our understanding of our own body advances. Achieving better knowledge is an essential step to reach the goal we must achieve, to improve people’s quality of life, regardless of whether their problem is caused by a disease or another type of condition.