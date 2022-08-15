HomeHealthWe have a new ally to understand Alzheimer's or epilepsy: this amazing...

We have a new ally to understand Alzheimer’s or epilepsy: this amazing mini microscope of only 2.5 centimeters and four grams

Health

Published on

By Brian Adam
We have a new ally to understand Alzheimer's or epilepsy: this amazing mini microscope of only 2.5 centimeters and four grams
we have a new ally to understand alzheimer's or epilepsy:
- Advertisement -

It weighs less than candy and lifts no more than a snail shell, but the “miniscope”, a tiny microscope developed at the University of California (UCLA), can help us unravel mysteries about the brain or even Alzheimer’s, epilepsy or autism.

UCLA researchers have just received a grant from four million dollars of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the main US medical research agency, to refine and manufacture new versions of its “miniscope”, designed years ago and which over the last decade has already been used in more than half a thousand from laboratories around the world.

Now his goal is to design and assemble two new prototypes that, the university specifies, among other advances will allow scientists to “peek much more deeply” into the brain.

Objective: better understand the brain

“These are important tools that can be transformative for any neuroscientific question that requires looking at the activity of large populations of brain cells in freely behaving animals,” says Dr. Peyman Golshani, a professor at UCLA.

One of the great advantages of the tiny microscope is its size, so small that it fits perfectly in the palm of one hand. The device weighs less than four grams and its height is around 2.54 centimeters. It is so small that it can fit into a base plate implanted in the top of an animal’s head and collect data on their neural activity. The material collected is in.

The eyes may "self-clean" in the same way as the brain

Researchers can use it to study neural activity in healthy animals or analyze how their brains behave in different contexts. Another of its most relevant advantages is that it can be used with mouse models and delve into the origin and treatment of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, epilepsy or autism.

As with previous versions, the UCLA researchers plan to share the information they collect during their work so that other teams can build and operate their own “miniscopes.” NIH-funded models will provide higher resolution and field of view than its predecessors and will make it possible to analyze the structure of brain connections.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

“Dangerous friendships”: the new period drama that will arrive in Latin America

Period dramas are never enough and Dangerous friendships demonstrates this with its...
Apps

The best card games for Android phones

Android has a large number of games, you can easily find any genre, so...
iphone

Samsung believes that folding smartphones will be the new standard in 2025

Will they become foldable smartphones a consolidated sector in the industry? Roh Tae-moon,...
Tech News

Ford introduced electric car charging station for disabled users

Unlike service stations, where fueling is usually assisted, charging stations for electric cars work...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.