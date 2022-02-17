We go to the metaverse to meet the latest Lenovo tablet

It must be admitted that product presentation press conferences in times of pandemic are quite boring compared to what it was like to attend an event in person. For this reason, although the metaverse concept is mainly associated with leisure, the truth is that it makes a lot of sense in the workplace. Thanks to this, today we have witnessed a curious and fun presentation within the metaverse. Specifically, Lenovo has presented in Spain the new Tab P12 Pro with a virtual event in the Metaverse that has taken place in Minecraft.

The tablet market continues to grow and Lenovo once again reinforces its offer. The brand has presented its new Lenovo Tab P12 Pro in a unique event that has taken place in the Metaverse. The chosen place could not be more unexpected, since they have decided to announce all the details in Minecraft. The new tablet has been recreated as a giant building full of spaces that display applications and device functions. Until February the world will be open for all Minecraft users. An extraordinary tablet to “release” the metaverse Leaving aside the presentation in the metaverse and focusing on the product, the truth is that we are facing a quite outstanding device for several reasons. The first thing that strikes you when you open the box is its 12.6-inch AMOLED display with Dolby Vision image enhancement technology, 600 nits of brightness and an adaptive refresh rate of 60hz and 120hz. The truth is that the image is impressive.

The second thing that draws attention is its weight and construction. It is very light, but at the same time it conveys a feeling of quality product with its metallic finish. But we cannot fool ourselves with this, since inside we have everything, such as the powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or 6 gigs of RAM.

This is a complete list of their benefits:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 8 core 3.2GHz

Android operating system

Screen type: 32.04cm (12.6″) 2K IPS touchscreen, 2560 x 1600 resolution, 400 nits

Total Memory: 6GB LPDDR5 RAM

Primary drive: 128 GB UFS 3.1

Warranty: 2 years of central technical service with pick-up and delivery transport

Power supply: 30W power adapter

Graphics Card: Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU

Battery: 10000mAh / 10200mAh

Camera: Front 8.0MP + ToF Sensor / Rear 13.0MP (Wide) + 5.0MP (Ultrawide)

Wireless network: WiFi 11AX (WiFi 6) and Bluetooth 5.2

The tablet includes Lenovo Precision Pen 3, the wirelessly charged stylus that instantly launches the Instant Memo app. We can take notes, write in text boxes, draw and a host of other things. The tablet can also be used as a secondary 2K AMOLED display thanks to Lenovo Project Unity.

Finally, it should be noted that the new Tab 12 Pro is subscribed to the program Lenovo Elite. This offers the customer “the possibility of receiving a refund of the price you paid at the time for a device, if it experiences a technical failure”.

The Tab P12 Pro is for sale on the Lenovo website with a price of €799.