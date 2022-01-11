We explain how to take screenshots on all the devices you use

Screenshots are an extremely useful tool for many types of situations right now. Best of all, it is an accessible and very easy-to-use option. In addition, taking screenshots is a possibility present in all the devices that we handle at the moment. From computers to models of smartphones with fewer features can do it.

In that sense, we want to do a count of how to take screenshots on most mobile and desktop operating systems at the moment.

Steps to take screenshots on almost all devices

iPhone

We start with Apple smartphones whose steps to take screenshots change a bit depending on the version. For example, devices like the iPhone 13 and other models with FaceID take screenshots by pressing the side button and volume up simultaneously.

For their part, iPhones with TouchID can take screenshots by pressing the home button and the side at the same time. Also, iPhone models with a top button take screenshots by pressing it together with the side button.

Android devices

Those who are Android users have a common shortcut that works on the vast majority of devices with this operating system. In that sense, to take screenshots on your Android you will only have to slide 3 fingers across the screen, from top to bottom. This gesture will be recognized immediately and the capture in question will be generated.

iPad

In the steps to take screenshots on all devices I could not miss the iPad. The truth is that in this case the process is also very simple and depends on the presence of the Home button. If your iPad has it, to take a screenshot, just press it next to the top button at the same time.

In case it does not incorporate a Home button, then the screenshot will be generated by pressing the upper button with the volume up.

Windows computers

Windows offers a couple of native alternatives for taking screenshots. The first is the snipping tool, very easy to use and just run from the start menu. On the other hand, we will always have available the old option of the “Print Paint” key.

Mac computers

Mac has some very interesting functions to take screenshots natively. In that sense, to take a screenshot of the entire screen you will have to simultaneously press the Command + Shift + 3 keys. However, if you want to capture only a specific area, then you must press Command + Shift + 4.