5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsWe can use stem cells to make embryos. How far should we...

We can use stem cells to make embryos. How far should we go?

Tech News
f0353324 embryo at week 2 illustration.jpeg
f0353324 embryo at week 2 illustration.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Perhaps the bigger question rests on how embryo-like these stem-cell-derived structures are. For some scientists, it’s a catch-22 situation. If the blastoids look too much like embryos, then many believe research with them should be restricted in the same way that we control work on human embryos.

But if they don’t look enough like embryos, then there’s no point in using them for research, says Chuva de Sousa Lopes. “At the moment, it’s so difficult to understand how close they are, or how different they are,” she says.

Scientists tend to look at the size and shape of the structures, and which genes their cells express, to work out how similar they are to typical embryos. But there are other important aspects to consider.

- Advertisement -

“We first need to agree on what an embryo is,” says Naomi Moris, a developmental biologist at the Crick Institute in London. “Is it the thing that is only generated from the fusion of a sperm and an egg? Is it something to do with the cell types it possesses, or the [shape] of the structure?”

Perhaps it’s more to do with the structure’s potential. A human embryo could go on to form a person. Human blastoids can’t develop into people. Yet. 

An implantable ventilator, to support the work of the diaphragm when breathing
  • TAGS

As the technology advances, it is looking increasingly likely that one day, stem-cell-derived embryos will be able to develop into living animals. “Theoretically, if you have all the right cell types … they could go further,” says Rossant. “Never say never.”

However we define blastoids and other embryo-like structures, now is the time to start regulating how we grow and study them. Rossant is one of the many scientists I spoke to who agree that, given how embryo-like these structures are looking, they should probably be subject to the same rules and regulations that cover research on normal embryos.

- Advertisement -

“The big risk is … if we had one rogue player that went really fast [with human cells], and developed something that caused a public backlash,” says Moris.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra already has a presentation date. What can we expect?

Very soon we have one of the most important appointments with Xiaomi. ...
Smart Gadgets

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, new highly resistant watch and infinite battery

Until now, the garmin Instinct 2 Solar has been one of the favorite...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.