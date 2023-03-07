We can now put paid videos on TikTok

Attention TikTok lovers! The short video platform has once again surprised its users by announcing a new form of monetization for content creators. From now on, users will be able to access exclusive content from their favorite creators through a paid subscription.

The program, called “Series,” will allow content creators to bundle up to 80 videos of up to 20 minutes in length each. Creators will be able to set their fees between $1 and $190, and fans will be able to purchase access via direct links in the video or on the creator’s profile page. The platform is incentivizing creators to create longer content, as it will only reward videos longer than a minute in its newly launched Creativity program.

- Advertisement -

This new monetization model is similar to the already known Patreon or OnlyFans, but TikTok has announced that its content guidelines will not change. As with in-app purchases, content creators will keep all of their earnings, with the exception of processing and app store fees. Although it has not been shared how much the platform will take in terms of commissions in the future.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has been known as the home of short viral videos, 15 seconds or less. But over time, the platform has been expanding its options for content and length of videos. In July 2021, TikTok increased the maximum video length limit to 3 minutes and has continued to add new options for creators ever since.

This latest move by TikTok towards monetization is a sign that the platform is still looking for ways to attract content creators and compete with other platforms like YouTube, even though its RPM is still significantly lower than YouTube’s. By providing creators with a way to earn money directly from their followers, TikTok hopes to keep creators on their platform and keep their user base engaged.