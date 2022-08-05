We can now be Captains in Sea of ​​Thieves

After countless adventures in Sea of ​​, our dream of being pirates had come true but some of us wanted to dream a little more and become of our own ship. With the seventh season of the game rare finally we can fulfill another dream.

And it is that if you have the corresponding gold, you can already get your own ship. We can choose it in addition to the classic initial triple choice but unlike the standard ones, this will be ours and we can decorate it to taste and choose it when we please. Not only that, being the captain of your own ship gives you the right to name it and that the rest of the pirates fear when they see the name of your ship in the distance.

As a good captain, we will also have our own cabin, which we can also decorate and adorn with the trophies that we have been getting during our pirate life. The Captain’s Logbook will also showcase our most legendary feats and will also serve for personal use as it will help us keep track of what we have completed and what we are missing.

With the arrival of Season 7 we also have 100 new free reward tiers and a parallel premium Raid Pass. In addition, a new adventure will arrive on August 18, A Hunter’s Crywhich is added to the already many expeditions that we can do in the seas of Sea of ​​Thieves.

The game of rare as is the case with No Man’s Sky of Hello Games continues to expand the game, always for free, and fulfilling its promise not to abandon the game and therefore the many pirates who enjoy one of the best emerging narrative games on the market.

Sea of ​​Thieves is available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series.