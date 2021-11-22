“We are all going to get infected”: the Spanish Medicines Agency prepares for winter as countries like Austria return to confinement

Despite the fact that 70% of the population is vaccinated, despite the fact that we are giving booster doses to all the elderly and despite the epidemiological data being good, the most likely “is that all of us get infected and pass the disease at home, in a mild way, like a cold or pharyngitis. “That has been the central idea that Agustín Portela, number two of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, has defended in a conference at the Royal Academy of Sciences.

The declarations of the head of the Biotechnology Service of the AEMPS come at the same time that countries like Austria, with almost a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants and a vaccination rate of 66%, will impose the general confinement from Monday and the mandatory vaccination. What can we expect in the coming weeks in Spain?

Winter puts us in check again

The risk for the elderly remains Portela is clear that “we are not going to end the mortality from coronavirus in older people even if they have the complete vaccination schedule.” This is so because, even the mild manifestation of the disease, can end up destabilizing the delicate balance of multipathological patients. “It is the last straw for your health.”

Towards annual vaccination An annual vaccination very similar to that of the flu. That is to say, aimed at certain very specific groups. That, at least, is the bet of the high position of the AEMPS. “With the third dose – Portela explained – we are seeing that there is a rise in antibodies”; “That is my prediction: people with many pathologies and older people will have to be given successive pricks to have a very high level of antibodies and very high in mucous membranes.”

Mandatory vaccination Austria’s decision to impose compulsory vaccination puts a lot of complexity on the table. A debate that has not had much impact in Spain (if we exclude some voices that are still isolated), but it has forced the UN to call for calm.

“Based on general principles of human rights, what we can say is that the restriction of rights for legitimate health reasons, and that includes compulsory vaccination, must comply with certain conditions that are established in international law,” Liz defended a few days ago. Throssell, the spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office.

Towards the third shot While everyone looks expectantly at Vienna, what is gaining strength in the rest of the European countries is the third dose of the vaccine for all. It is not strange (although controversial): the Union contracts ensure sufficient doses to inject the entire population and the latest available data seems to confirm that it is capable of restoring the effectiveness of the vaccine from the decay it suffers over time. There is no official confirmation yet; But, be that as it may, it seems that measures will be taken in the next few days to prepare for Christmas.

