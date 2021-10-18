We already know when the Realme Watch T1 will be presented. As will be?

At the end of May last year, the Asian giant entered the smartwatch market with its first smartwatch, the Realme Watch. A wearable with a great value for money. And now it’s the turn of the new one Realme Watch T1, which will be presented tomorrow in China.

The truth is that it is an open secret that this next Realme smartwatch It will be presented on October 19 in China. And now, the company has wanted to confirm this data through its account on the Weibo social network, where they have confirmed the presentation date of their Realme Watch T1 smartwatch along with the Realme Q3s and Realme GT Neo2T smartphones.

The Realme Watch T1 will bet on a circular screen.

enlarge photo Design of the Realme Watch T1 Realme

To this end, the Dongguan-based firm has published a promotional image where we can see the design of the Realme Watch T1, which will bet on a traditional and sporty look as you can see in its circular dial with a silicone strap.

The Asian manufacturer has not revealed more details about this smartwatch, but rumors suggest that the Realme Watch T1 will have a body made of stainless steel to give the wearable an impressive appearance, as well as a screen capable of supporting high refresh rates to guarantee a more fluid image.

We do not have data on the possible technical characteristics, since Realme has managed to prevent data from being leaked from its next smartwatch, but The manufacturer’s Watch T1 is expected to incorporate three different chips focused on healthcare, in addition to support to be able to make or receive calls directly through this wearable.

As for the Realme Q3, a 6.59-inch screen consisting of a Full HD + panel is expected, accompanied by a Snapdragon 778 processor, 48 MP rear camera (16 megapixels for the selfie camera) in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

We could not forget the Realme GT Neo2T, which is expected to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution, in addition to a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, 64 MP main rear camera and 16 MP front. And its battery? It will boast 4,500 mAh with 65 W fast charging.

Now, we just have to wait for tomorrow to see what the manufacturer surprises us with, since its new Realme Watch T1 points out ways to be the company’s great bombshell.

