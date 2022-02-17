We already know the prices and gifts of the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series in Spain

Samsung has announced the start of the pre-purchase period in Spain for the new models Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy S22+ 5G and Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G along with the new models Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Until next February 25, Users who wish to do so will be able to pre-purchase the new Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Tab S8 models., in the Samsung online store.

In fact, those who place these orders in advance will be able to accumulate 5% of the price of their Galaxy S22 and/or Galaxy Tab S8 model in Samsung Rewards points.

All pre-orders will also include a few Galaxy Buds Pro as a gift in the case of Galaxy S22 and a case with keyboard with any Galaxy Tab S8 model.

With the Renewal Plan, those users who hand in their old device can enjoy an additional discount of up to €150 on the price of the new device.

This promotion will have a limited duration and only while supplies last.

Availability of new devices

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and the three models of Galaxy Tab S8 together with will go on sale in Spain next February 25in the Samsung online store, websites of official distributors, operators and in regular physical stores in the following colors:

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G : Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. Galaxy Tab S8: Graphite, Silver and Rose Gold in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM for Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ models: and 516GB model with 12GB for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Additional colors will be available exclusively on Samsung.com, including Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

The models Galaxy S22 5G and Galaxy S22+ 5Gwill arrive in Spain next March 11th, in the following colors:

Galaxy S22 5G and Galaxy S22+ 5G: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold; and in 128 and 256 GB models with 8 GB of RAM.

Additional colors will be available exclusively on Samsung.com, including Graphite, Sky Blue, Cream, and Violet.

Prices of new devices

Galaxy S22 range

Galaxy S22 5G 128GB €859 Galaxy S22 5G 256GB €909 Galaxy S22+ 5G 128GB €1,059 Galaxy S22+ 5G 256GB €1,109 Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB €1,259 Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 256GB €1,359 Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 512GB €1,459 Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 1TB €1,659

Galaxy Tab S8 range Tab S8 128GB Wi-Fi €749 Tab S8 128GB 5G €899 Tab S8 256GB Wi-Fi €799 Tab S8 256GB 5G €949 Tab S8 + 128GB Wi-Fi €949 Tab S8 + 128GB 5G €1,099 Tab S8 + 256GB Wi-Fi €999 Tab S8 + 256GB 5G €1,149 Tab S8 Ultra 128GB Wi-Fi €1,149 Tab S8 Ultra 128GB 5G €1,299 Tab S8 Ultra 256GB Wi-Fi €1,249 Tab S8 Ultra 256GB 5G €1,399 Tab S8 Ultra 512GB Wi-Fi €1,449 Tab S8 Ultra 512GB 5G €1,599



