We already know the prices and gift of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in Spain

galaxy s21 5g fe design.jpg
Today we have met the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which has been officially presented by the company.

The new phone has a 6.4 ″ 120 Hz 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage, wide-angle (12MP, f / 1.8) + ultra-wide rear cameras. (12MP, f / 2.2) + telephoto lens (8MP, f / 2.4), wide-angle front camera (32MP, f / 2.2), and 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W.

Although in the Press release from Samsung Spain prices were not indicated, the new phone is now available for pre-purchase on the Samsung website.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrives in Spain priced at € 759 for 6GB / 128GB Y € 829 for 8GB / 256GB. The 8GB / 128GB variant does not seem to be available in our country.

For a limited time, from today until January 31, 2022, you will receive Galaxy Buds2 as a gift when you buy your Galaxy S21 FE. If you want to know more about these headphones, you can read our analysis.


