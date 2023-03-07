We already know the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 that will compete with the Xiaomi 13 Lite

- Advertisement -

The announcement of the new xiaomi 13lite During the Mobile World Congress 2023, it has been a significant blow for this manufacturer in the most striking mid-range on the market (and which is also the one with the most prohibitive price). The thing is that soon Samsung will have a direct rival that it is going to make things very complicated for him and of which it has been known what will have to be paid to get hold of him.

While waiting for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G to be official, something that is expected to happen in the same month of March (at an event to be held in India), there are several details that are quite clear regarding what the terminal. So, for example, the screen aims to be type sAMOLED with dimensions of 6.4 inches and Full HD + resolution. In addition, it is accompanied with a frequency of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass protection. Therefore, we speak of a high quality and that is beyond any doubt.

Other options that the Samsung Galaxy A54 will have

It’s also not going to be out of place when it comes to the main hardware, which ensures that you won’t have any problems even with the most demanding games that currently exist for Android. This is quite clear when knowing that your processor will be a Eight-core Exynos 1380 and one RAM that will be at least 8GB. Therefore, it is certain that there will not be any ‘lag’ on a day-to-day basis, and you will not have to think much about what you have stored because the available space will be 128 or 256 gigabytes. Not bad, without a doubt.

Another of the sections where this terminal will stand out will be in photography, since it will have a 50MP main sensor (Everything indicates that with optical stabilization) that will be accompanied by a couple more than 12 + 5 megapixels that will help with the wide angle and the macro, respectively. In addition, for selfies the bet will also be interesting, because it will include a 32MP element that will be located in a hole in the upper area -right in the center-.

Galaxy A14: €219 Galaxy A34: €419 Galaxy A54: €519 (128 GB) pic.twitter.com/yBwPZgUfPg

—SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) March 6, 2023

This is the price that the smartphone will have

As it has become quite clear, the phone we are talking about will be the most complete, since it will not lack water protection and a 5,000mAh battery (with fast charging, of course). And, how can it be otherwise, the price is consistent with this. Thus, according to the data that have been known, the most economical model in Europe it will cost 519 euros, which places this Samsung Galaxy A54 5G on a par with the Xiaomi 13 Lite. Now it remains to be seen which of the two achieves the highest sales in the market.

>