We already know the price of the Apple Watch Pro, the company’s next “indestructible” watch

One of the most anticipated devices is the Watch. And the truth is that we have more and more information about this smartwatch. We even know that this year there will be an off-road version.

Now the rumored High-end Apple Watch that will be oriented to extreme sports It already has a starting . And it won’t be exactly cheap. According to Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist specializing in Apple products, this Apple Watch Pro will cost $999, so we can expect that in Spain it will be around 999 to 1,099 euros.

It should be noted that we are facing a rumor or leak, so the information must be taken with tweezers. Although the truth is that Mark Gurman has a great reputation in the sector, being one of the great referents and with a surprisingly high success rate in its predictions. So we can give as truthful the price that the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro would have.

Why will the Apple Watch be so expensive?

Starting from the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE, which costs 749 euros, this increase in price makes perfect sense. To begin with, it should be remembered that the new Apple Watch 8 Pro will have a larger screen. In this way, a 20% larger panel than the current 1.9-inch one seen on the Apple Watch 7 is expected.

Furthermore, this model will improve the autonomy of the traditional version, in addition to LTE connectivity. The best will be its finishes, where rumors suggest that it will bet on a body made of high-strength titanium to ensure that any accidental shock or fall will not damage the Apple Watch Pro, which may have some kind of military certification.

A product that It will be aimed at lovers of extreme sports and adventures, since this ruggedized Apple smart watch will be very resistant to shocks, falls, high temperatures, water and everything that comes before it. Your name? At the moment it is a mystery, but Gurman dares to name it Apple Watch Extreme, Apple Watch Max, Apple Watch Explorer Edition, or directly Apple Watch Pro.

Finally, remember that this Apple Watch 8 Pro It will be presented along with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE throughout the month of September, along with the AirPods Pro 2 and the iPhone 14 series. Without a doubt, a product that will not leave anyone indifferent, but will it be successful at $999? ?

