We already know the presentation date of the Xiaomi 12. How will it be?

There is less left for us to meet the next workhorse of the Asian giant. And, the Chinese company has just officially announced the date of presentation of the Xiaomi 12, the next flagship of the manufacturer and that promises a lot.

In this way, the Beijing-based firm has chosen the day of the Holy Innocents, December the 28th, to make one of the most important presentations of the year and that will be when they introduce us to the new Xiaomi 12. And beware, this phone would arrive alone, because it seems that there will be a Xiaomi 12 Pro and a Xiaomi 12 X.

On December 28 we will see the new Xiaomi 12

Thus, In exactly one week we will know in detail its three new phones to fight in the high range in the case of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, and in the premium mid-range with its Xiaomi 12 X.

enlarge photo Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi

In addition, the company has taken advantage of the announcement to show the first official image, published by Xiaomi, where it shows us two phones with different sizes. We can assume that the smallest version would correspond to the Xiaomi 12, whose screen diagonal will be 6.2 inches according to the latest rumors, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro would have a 6.98-inch screen. Of course, in both cases we are talking about a rumor, so we will have to wait a week to know all the details.

As for the Xiaomi 12X, we do not know what screen size it will have, but we can expect it to be closer to the conventional model than to the more vitamin version, so it is most likely that its panel will also be 6.2 inches.

Regarding possible technical characteristics, we can expect all three models to be highly vitaminized terminals. Regarding the Xiaomi 12X, it will be the most decaffeinated model. Of course, the decaf is relative, since it will have a Snapdragon 870 processor to guarantee a performance beyond any doubt, in addition to between 6 and 8 GB of RAM.

In the case of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, which could also be called Xiaomi 12 Ultra, most likely they hide under the hood Qualcomm’s most powerful processor, the Snapdragon 898 SoC, along with a 100 W fast charge and a photographic section that will more than meet the most demanding users. . Now, there is only a week left to find out what the manufacturer surprises us with …

