We already know the presentation date of the OnePlus 9RT. As will be?

The Asian giant has been working on a new member of the OnePlus family of smartphones for some time. Even the company did not hesitate to announce that it would not launch the OnePlus 9T series this year, but that it would be the OnePlus 9RT the one who would replace him. Now, they have just announced the presentation date of their next flagship, in addition to showing part of its design.

As usual in OnePlus, they have used their official account on the Weibo social network to make the announcement with the presentation date, where we can see a small GIF that shows part of the OnePlus 9RT design and that fully agrees with previous leaks.

In this way, Pete Lau, CEO and co-founder of OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 9RT would be presented on September 13 at 1:30 p.m. Spanish time under the slogan “speed has a new name.”

A phone that, for now, will stay in China

From the looks of it, this event of presentation of the OnePlus 9RT It will be for a launch in China, so we can assume that this model will stay in the Asian country, although it is likely that it will end up landing in Europe.

Regarding the characteristics that the OnePlus 9RT will have, it is expected to have a screen made up of a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Full HD + resolution. To this must be added different configurations that will start from the 8 GB of RAM and an unknown storage, but type UFS 3.1 to offer the best performance when navigating its interface.

enlarge photo Promotional poster of the OnePlus Buds Z2 OnePlus

Continuing with the photographic section, rumors suggest that the OnePlus 9RT camera It will have three high-quality sensors. The first would be a 50 megapixel Sony IMX755, a second 5 megapixel sensor for the wide angle and a third 2 megapixel macro sensor. Finally, a 4,500 mAh battery.

Not enough for you? Well, you know that OnePlus is also going to present more products. And it is that, on Weibo they have announced that they will also launch their new OnePlus Buds Z2 headphones. A model that would have active noise cancellation and a large battery to guarantee the best performance.

Earlier leaks point to the upcoming OnePlus c headphoneswould be IP55 certified so that dust and water are not a problem, in addition to an autonomy of up to 38 hours.

Now we just have to wait a few days for the manufacturer to officially present the new OnePlus 9RT to see in detail what this device will be like and if it will eventually land in Spain.

