We already know the presentation date of the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3. What will they be like?

Amazfit has become one of the great references when buying a smartwatch. Its family of smart watches has a wide range of possibilities. And in a very short time it will be expanded with two new models. We talk about the expected Amazfit GTR 3 and the GTS 3, that will be presented very soon.

It should be noted that we are not facing a rumor or a leak, but that it has been the company itself that is sending the first invitations to an event that It will be held on October 12 in China and that, almost in all probability, will be the framework used to present their new smartwatches.

On the poster, the company indicates several details about “ecological construction” and focus on “health”, so we can assume that both models are made of recyclable materials, in addition to having new functions with which to help us to be in the best shape.

What do we know about the new Amazfit GTR 3 and the GTS 3

enlarge photo Amazfit GTR 3 Weibo

The truth is that at the moment the information regarding the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 it is a complete mystery. Unlike other years, where little by little all the details of its next devices were revealed, this time the Xiaomi partner has managed to avoid that little data is known about these devices.

If that an image has been leaked that supposedly belongs to the Amazfit GTR 3, a device that would have the same rounded appearance as its predecessor, while the Amazfit GTS 3 will have a rectangular design but a little more elongated than its predecessor.

For the rest, we have absolutely no information about it, but we can guess what technical characteristics they will have both models. To get started, they will use their own operating system almost certainly. It should be remembered that one of the main exponents of the Amazfit smartwatch family has to do with its impressive autonomy. And the commitment to Wear OS 3, a very complete operating system, but which consumes many resources, would be a mistake on the part of the company.

We can also expect all kinds of sensors with which to monitor the health of the user, such as a SpO2 to check blood oxygen levels, heart rate, stress level monitor or even an ECG to be able to do electrocardiograms in real time.

Anyway, all this is conjecture and we will have to wait for the date of presentation of the new Amazfit GTR3 and Amazfit GTS 3 to see what the manufacturer surprises us with.

