HomeMobileiphoneWe already have the first Chinese clone of the iPhone 14 Pro...

We already have the first Chinese clone of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at a bargain price

MobileiphoneTech News

Published on

By Abraham
a6a37357254c84748a3db1de2f9f11bcef.jpg
a6a37357254c84748a3db1de2f9f11bcef.jpg
- Advertisement -

A Chinese clone of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has appeared in aliexpress with a strong resemblance to the original device, at least externally.

The smartphone is named i14 ProMax (subtle, right?) and, at first glance, it is difficult to distinguish it from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, at least in the images on the web (you would have to see it in person…).

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s flagship and is priced at  €1,469 in Spain, being able to reach 2,119 euros in its 1TB variant. The pill-shaped notch cutout and new dynamic island are hallmarks of the Pro models.

- Advertisement -

The specifications of the Chinese clone of the iPhone 14 Pro Max include a 6.8-inch Full HD AMOLED screen, 8/12/16 GB of RAM, 256/512/1024 GB of internal storage, 7,800 mAh battery and 5G connectivity. Inside it has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The official invite for Samsung Unpacked 2022 is here

The screen has two holes, but it seems that someone forgot to tell the manufacturer that they shouldn’t look like two separate holesbut as a single pill-shaped hole, if you’re looking to look like the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you wonder what their price is, they are only 114 euros, so you can get an idea of ​​the quality of the components. «The phone is very beautiful (as in the photo). Instead, its operation is null. There are bugs, it’s very slow, its sound is atrocious, basically I don’t recommend it,» Write a buyer.

- Advertisement -

The rest of the opinions that can be read on the website seem to have been written by the seller himself since they are all positive and are written in a very similar tone. Those that supposedly have been contributed by Spanish buyers do not seem to have been written by someone native, since nonsense phrases such as “He still listens to music.”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

iOS 16.0.2 fixes shaky camera issue and other bugs

Apple today released iOS 16.0.2which fixes a number of bugs that iPhone 14 owners...
Latest news

Amazon is already valued as if it were a monopoly

His political detractors try to hang demands on him for what he can do,...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.