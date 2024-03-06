WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD, this is your best offer

The WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD It is an NVMe PCIe SSD unit that belongs to the manufacturer’s mid-range, replacing the Black SN750. In this sense, Western Digital calls it an SSD for gaming, but the truth of the matter is that it lends itself very well to productivity and general use, as it exhibits impressive speeds of up to 5,150MB/s under the PCIe Gen 4 interface, and it The best part is that today we find it for a bargain price in its 1TB capacity model, which makes its proposal even more tempting.

Before jumping into the WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD, we recommend getting familiar with what it brings to the table, but if you’ve seen enough and prefer an external SSD instead, Western Digital has several such options in its catalog. We have tested the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD and we have been satisfied with its capabilities and performance in games.

Technical characteristics of WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD

WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS Dimensions Length: 80±0.15mm

Width: 22±0.15mm

Height: 2.38mm Weight 5.5 grams Form factor 2,280 Color Black CONNECTION Interface PCIe® Gen4 16GT/s, up to 4 lanes Connector M.2 Performance Sequential reading: 5,150 MB/s

Sequential write: 4,900 MB/s

Random read: 740K IOPS

Random write: 800K IOPS CHARACTERISTICS Accelerated speeds help avoid long loading screens

Durability up to 1,200TBW COMPATIBILITY Computer with M.2 port (type M), capable of taking an M.2 2280 form factor

Windows® 11, Windows® 10 and Windows® 8.1 PACKAGE CONTENT WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD OTHERS Capacities and models 250GB WDS250G3X0E

500GB WDS500G3X0E

1TB WDS100T3X0E

2TB WDS200T3X0E Limited warranty 5 years Manufacturer site westerndigital.com SEE ALSO MSI Katana 15 B13VGK-1406XES, full performance for gamers

This is the WD BLACK SN770

As you will see, this is a M.2 drive with 2280 single-sided form factor which contains very few components on its magnificent black PCB, which consists of some labels that may vary depending on the model, remember that the options range from 256GB to 2TB.

Judging by the dimensions, the SSD controller appears to have a quad-channel design like the one seen in the SN570 and SN750 SE from the same company, but Western Digital is tight-lipped on the details. Instead of integrated DRAM, the WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD employs Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to access up to 64MB of the host system’s RAM, thereby accelerating performance.

In addition, The drive takes advantage of Kioxia’s BiCS5 112-layer TLCwhich is a big improvement over the last generation, as it comes with a four-plane architecture that allows for double the writing speed of BiCS4.

Speed ​​and performance

Nails on Advertised sequential read and write speeds of 5,150MB/s and 4,900MB/srespectively, the WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD is at a good point in the mid-range market when we take into account its price, because although there are faster options, all of those will cost us extra.

It is important to remember that these figures are taken based on optimal use cases, since ultimately performance will depend on the specifications of the equipment where we have the SSD unit installed, as well as the task and software we are using. As expected, to obtain performance close to that advertised, our motherboard and processor must be compatible with the PCIe Gen4 interface.

Caveats aside, it’s clear that the WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD competes very well in its price range when operating at its full potential. In the image below you will see How it compares to the competition in the Crystal DiskMark 6.0 test. The blue bar represents sequential read speeds and the gray bar represents sequential write speeds, both in MB/s.

When it comes to durability, This model has a rating of 1,200TBW and the manufacturer offers a 5-year warrantywhich denotes the confidence they have in their product.

The only thing the WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD lacks to be a 10/10 product is AES-256-bit hardware encryption. The unit is also not officially compatible with the PlayStation 5 since it barely meets the required speeds, but for its price it was to be expected. In a separate note, users have shown that it can work on said console, but it is not something that is recommended to do, as it can have consequences in the long term.

Temperatures

In terms of efficiency and temperatures under load, the WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD performs acceptably, although It could be better if it had a heat sink, something that is not included from the factory. Instead of a heatsink, Western Digital relies on the firmware’s advanced power management to keep everything under control.

Be that as it may, when the unit is idle in a 23 degree Celsius environment, the SN770 consumes approximately one watt of power. At rest and on an outdoor test bench, normally radiates 50°C at the controller and 40°C at the flash. Under load, the WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD reaches a controller temperature of 83 degrees Celsius, just one degree below the maximum temperature allowed by the firmware before thermal throttling.

Application

As an incentive, WD BLACK SN770 1TB SSD is compatible with the program Western Digital Dashboard for PCfrom which we can query SMART attributes, the remaining life expectancy and data such as temperature and capacity used in real time. Naturally, this utility is for updating firmware, making backups, and activating game mode, which disables power saving states to reduce latency a bit.

Availability and price of the WD BLACK SN770

Those interested in this NVMe PCIe SSD unit can purchase it through PcComponentes in its 1TB model for a bargain price.

PROS: Competitive price

High speed and performance

5 years manufacturer’s warranty

CONS: No AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption

Does not have a heat sink