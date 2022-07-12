HomeTech NewsGamingWD and Sony announce the first official SSD for PS5

WD and Sony announce the first official SSD for PS5

Western Digital and Sony have unveiled the first officially licensed SSD for the PS5. It is specifically the WD_BLACK SN850, a model that will sound familiar to you because we had the opportunity to analyze it in depth.

The internal storage of video game consoles falls short for a good part of players who see how big titles take up a simply insane amount of storage. Let’s take as an example the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that consumes a whopping 225 GB. And many others break the 100 GB barrier without breaking a sweat.

To get around the problem, Sony has already allowed users to add their own solid-state drives to the PS5. Now, hand in hand with one of the world’s storage giants, it announces the first certified solution for the latest generation console from the Japanese firm.

Official SSD for PS5

Little to say about its benefits that we did not tell you in the analysis. The WD_BLACK SN850 SSD is one of the best drives on the market. Designed in an M.2 form factor, it features support for the NVMe protocol, Kioxia TLC 3D NAND memories, SLC cache, and a next-generation WD G2 controller that takes full advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface to deliver sensational performance—up to 7,000 MB per second in sequential reading.

Its installation is very simple, although you must first make sure that you have updated your PS5 (version 21.02-04.00.00 or higher). From there. With the system powered off and unplugged, remove the side panel and unscrew the SSD expansion slot. Plug in the new drive, screw in, and relock.

When you turn on the console you will see how the drive is automatically recognized and it will offer to format it to make it ready for use. WD sells this PS5 SSD on its website in the following storage capacities and prices:

  • 1TB: $169.
  • 2TB: $279.

The Spanish retail market also sells it and right now, coinciding with Prime Day, Amazon is offering a huge 30% discount that leaves the price of the largest capacity unit at 208 euros.

