Waze: the display of electric charging stations is finally available in France

Good news for the 20 million users of the Waze application in France, you can now view the location of electric charging stations on your journey from the application.

A few days ago, Google-owned mapping app Waze added a new feature that aimed to help electric car owners find a compatible charger on their journey. After entering their vehicle model and plug type into the app, users could find the nearest electric vehicle charging stations.

” Charging station information is often inconsistent, outdated, or unreliable, which is a major problem for EV drivers who drive to a charging station only to find they can’t find it or can’t find it. to use. Adding up-to-date EV charging information to the Waze map makes it even easier to charge your car and get help finding where and when the next station is read a Waze blog post. The problem is that this feature had not been deployed in France until now, but that has just changed.

Planning your electric car trips will become child’s play on Waze

Waze has just announced that its application is now able to display the charging stations near your trip in France. For this, Waze has partnered with many players in the automotive sector, including Renault, Hyundai and Norauto. As a reminder, for the 2022 summer holidays, Waze had already partnered with Norauto to display electric charging stations on the main highways.

To use the new functionality, all you have to do is indicate whether you drive an electric vehicle and the type of plug it has. Once the information has been entered, Waze should automatically show charging stations along your route.

Note that all existing charging stations are not necessarily already listed on the application, but it is regularly updated to quickly include the latest newly opened stations. So Waze is finally catching up on its big brother Google Maps, which also helps find the nearest fast-charging station to your location.