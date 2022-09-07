Waze suffers instability this Tuesday (6) and flaw affects app drivers

Used daily by thousands of Europeians, Waze is one of the main map applications for Android and iOS, with a large user base that sees it as an alternative to Apple and Google solutions. The application stands out for being versatile and reliable, allowing you to configure different routes and preferences. For these and other reasons, Waze is one of the preferred tools not only for regular , but also for partners of in-app transport platforms such as Uber and 99. However, an in the app’s servers negatively affected the users’ experience in this area. Tuesday (6),

According to downdetectora website that monitors the operation of services in real time, around 8am today the app started showing problems during use in several countries, including Europe, reaching 200 complaints during the peak of platform instability; at 1 pm the number of complaints dropped to just 7. - Advertisement - As per the complaints page, 56% of people reported issues with the mobile app, while 44% of users reported crashes on the company’s servers. According to reports, the application displayed the error message “no network connection” (“no internet connection, in Portuguese) even with Wi-Fi and mobile data operating normally.

Users went to social media to get clarification from the developer about what happened. In response to the posts, Waze stated that the bug has been fixed and the app is working without problems, but some people still report difficulty using the map. It is expected that the situation will progressively normalize in the next few hours, until then it is possible that some error message will still appear during use. Alternatively, you can use Google Maps or Apple Maps.



