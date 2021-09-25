Waze returns to give the note and dresses your browser with elements of the series ‘The Fraggel’

If we say that of “Let’s play / Leave your problems / To enjoy / Come to Fraggle Rock”, you know exactly what we are talking about. At least if you are already an age and you start to comb gray hair. Well, if you are one of those nostalgic people who miss those funny and crazy episodes of the series created by Jim Henson, you are in luck. Those little dolls that lived in a kind of cave, far from the dangers of the outside world, premiered as a TV series in 1983 and after 96 episodes, it ended at the end of the decade, in 1989. Later reruns and even a new version came. last year, “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!”, which, obviously, with all the entertainment and platforms available, has gone a bit unnoticed. Waze is Fraggel Rock The browser owned by Google, and one of the most used for its collaborative capacity among all wazers, is not new to personalizing its screen with elements arrived through specific advertising campaigns although, in this case, the cause behind it has to do with a tribute: the 85th birthday of Jim Henson who, as you all know, died in 1990 at 53 years of age. This update will come to both IOS and Android and you will have it available on September 24, the date on which the creator of (among many other characters) “Los Fraggel” was born in 1936: thus, we can see how the icons of our car are transformed in those strange creatures such as Max the traveler, Rosi, Bombo, Musi and, of course, those little ones that come and go on the screen muttering words that you do not understand and that we all know as Curris. As we say, this update will be available to everyone, with the voices in English and the originals of the characters on North American TV. Of course, remember that you can download it for a limited period of time from which it will disappear and will not be in your hand again, so if you want to take that little piece of your childhood with you every day, what better way to enjoy it than with “Los Fraggel”?