Waze on the wheel: native app finally arrives on Android Automotive

If you like using Waze and have a multimedia center with Android Automotive, we have great news: the route app finally got a native version for the system. This means that there is now a more complete and interactive solution compared to Google Maps, which was the best navigation app so far. When you drive, you can experience safer and more convenient travel by eliminating the hassle of using a smartphone. You no longer need a USB cable to connect or a phone dock to keep your device in place.

The launch of the application was announced by Google on its official blog, where it is said that Waze for Android Automotive will be made available first for Renault cars in the Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech models sold in Europe thanks to a partnership with the automaker.

However, availability will not be exclusive to Renault vehicles, as Google plans to roll out Waze to more cars throughout 2023. At the moment, owners of compatible Renault cars will be able to download the Waze for OpenR app for “routing, navigation real-time alerts, plus settings, preferences and saved places”.

Speaking of Waze, it is worth remembering that God of War fans will be able to get alerts and directions with the voices of Atreus and Kratos in the application, in addition to four new voices in Europeian Portuguese that were released this year.