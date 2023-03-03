5G News
Waze on Android Auto, support for split screen is coming soon

Android

Published on

By Abraham
Waze-first-time-on-android-automotive-starting-with-two-renaults/">Waze for Android Auto is about to receive support for the new named interface Coolwalkwhich introduces the possibility of view more than one application on the car screen at the same time. A useful gimmick because it can reduce distractions behind the wheel, but it’s a pity that at present it can only display Google Maps and a streaming app of your choice.

Google, however, seems to be fixing the quirk of not making compatible Waze, an app for “social” navigation that he has owned for several years now. The upcoming news has been reported on Reddit by some users, who have noticed, as the image shows, that when Waze is opened, a sort of pop-up appears announcing the arrival in a short time of the support to the dashboard for those using it in beta.

 

The final effect it will be similar, if not identical, to what you see in the shot below of a user who with a little trick managed to peek into the future, to see what Google should introduce soon, improving the driving experience for those who are fond of Waze.

 

Google Pixel 5: the candidate for best camera of the year arrives with 90Hz and ultra wide angle

We hope that the news will soon be available to everyone.

