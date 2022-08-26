Waze is shutting down its veteran ride-sharing service

A true reflection of the changes in the mobility habits of users after the pandemic means that now Waze, owned by Google, has to do without one of its oldest s.

Google’s mobility platform has indicated that during the month of September it will proceed to liquidate its ride- service, which is present in the United States, Brazil and Israel.



It sought to reduce single-occupancy cars on the road

This is a service that was born six years ago with the aim of grouping users who make similar trips so that they share the same routes, and with this there is a smaller number of single-occupancy cars in circulation.

The case of Waze is that, unlike Uber and Lyft, among others, it allowed non-professional drivers to share routes with other people, and all this without entering the car-sharing business like the aforementioned companies.

It was years before the pandemic when carpooling was getting a slight boost after decades of stagnation, though the arrival of the pandemic put a damper on this habit.

It is likely that with the rebound in fuel prices, users will come to look for ways that allow them to move at the lowest possible cost, although Waze believes that with more and more users working from home even full time, and even with the existence of more flexible office hours, the circumstances are no longer given to maintain the viability of the service.

Waze dismisses the service as follows:

While Waze was predominantly a transportation app before COVID-19, today the ratio of errands and commutes has surpassed daily commutes. This means we have the opportunity to find even more impactful ways to bring together a global community to share information in real time and help each other outsmart traffic – this is what has always made Waze truly special. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished through Waze Carpool and are grateful to the Carpool community for carpooling and working together to get cars off the road.

