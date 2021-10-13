Waze integrates with meditation app for less stressful travel

Stalling in traffic is generally synonymous with bad times. Outside of its influence on the mood of the moment, exposure to stress generated by this scenario can have long-term repercussions on a person’s physical and mental health.

To make these episodes more bearable for drivers who use Waze, the app recently released a feature that will help calm things down.

“Drive with Headspace”, the new Waze experience

The gradual resumption of old routines in some work and study spaces has made certain people once again deal with traffic jams, after having rid themselves of that stressor for a while.

As an aid to «Find more joy and meaning on the road» it was presented this new Waze initiative in partnership with Headspace, a meditation platform.

Integration with Headspace allows Waze users to choose from five moods, including mindful, bright, hopeful, happy, and open, which will function as identifiers within the map. Also, those who join this program will be able to listen to a personalized Spotify playlist, with music and content from Headspace, through the Waze audio player.

This new dynamic opens the possibility for its users to choose to change the car icon that appears on the application’s map, for a “Serene ride in a hot air balloon”, visible only to the user who chooses it. In addition, personalized navigation indications are added with this experience, as an alternative to the traditional phrases that are integrated.

This initiative was announced shortly after the commemoration of World Mental Health Day, October 10. Its extension will be for a limited time and is available to those who use Waze in Spanish, in addition to its versions in English, French and Portuguese.

On the contribution of this initiative, Ewe Lewis Prieto, director of meditation at Headspace, commented that “We spend so much of our time trapped or distracted by our thoughts, feelings and emotions that we miss so much of what is happening right in front of us. Practicing mindfulness helps us to live IN each moment regardless of what is arising, in that way we begin to learn to slow down and nurture a feeling of calm and tranquility in the mind and body ”.

To access this experience, just access the “My Waze” menu, where a new section entitled “Drive with Headspace” was added. In that space, it is possible to adjust the aforementioned elements, as long as this campaign is active.