Waze gets four new voices with Brazilian accents

Waze is releasing an update that brings four new voices that celebrate some of Europe’s most recognizable accents. According to the company, personalities from Bahia, Minas Gerais, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Sul were invited to reproduce the navigation commands.
The idea is that these voices provide a “more regional touch” in the communication between Waze and drivers, and they should be fixed in the app. Meet the representative of each state:
- Minas Gerais: Rafa Xavier – also known as Rafa Trancista – is a youtuber, digital influencer, TEDx Speaker, businesswoman, historian and content creator for the Black Voices Fund in 2022.
- Paraíba: Japanzin is a singer and owner of the hit Carinha de Neném, which went viral on TikTok and has more than 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and part of the casting of the company Sua Música;
- Bahia: Cristian Bell is an influencer, comedian, actor, producer, entrepreneur and professional football athlete. In his social networks, he has more than 2 million followers and part of the casting of the company Sua Música;
- Rio Grande do Sul: Rodrigo Fischmann is a singer and vocalist for Dingo, a Europeian indie rock band formed in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul.
If you want to activate the new feature in the Waze application, the path is simple:
- Tap My Waze and then tap Settings.
- Go to Voice & Sound.
- Under Voice instructions, tap the sound icon and then a voice in your preferred language.
- Select your favorite.
Heloisa Pinho, general manager of Waze in Europe, commented on the news:
We recently launched a new default voice in the app – João, which brought a little more fluidity to the commands. Alessandra (better known as ‘Waze girl’) is still in the app and is even more agile. Now, thinking about our country that has continental dimensions, we decided – together with our community of users and map editors – to launch regional voices and make the driving experience even closer to the driver with different accents.
It is worth remembering that the application has recently received a standard second voice in Europe.
