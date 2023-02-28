5G News
Waze disables iOS widget after significantly low usage

Abraham
Waze disables iOS widget after significantly low usage
Waze has announced that it will be removing its iOS widget from the home screen due to low usage across devices. The feature was released in 2014 for iOS 8 and allows users to quickly access navigation for their home or work.

The shortcut has survived over the years, but with more advanced widgets coming out of the app, it’s time to retire it. The latest updates to Waze on iOS have already removed the feature, but some users on the Google support forums complained that the shortcut was useful for them.

Screenshot shows widget that will be disabled by Waze (9to5Google/Playback)

“Thank you for making the experience less fast and practical, of a longtime user”, wrote an internet user, after an official statement from the company, which defined the use as “significantly low”.

Waze has not announced whether it plans to bring the revamped functionality either as a full widget to the platform or perhaps a lock screen widget after the iOS 16 changes. On the other hand, Google Maps has iOS widgets with very similar functionality and has also released support for lock screen widgets last year.

