Waze disables iOS widget after significantly low usage

Waze has announced that it will be removing its iOS widget from the home screen due to low usage across devices. The feature was released in 2014 for iOS 8 and allows users to quickly access navigation for their home or work.

The shortcut has survived over the years, but with more advanced widgets coming out of the app, it’s time to retire it. The latest updates to Waze on iOS have already removed the feature, but some users on the Google support forums complained that the shortcut was useful for them.