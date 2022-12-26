HomeTech GiantsAppleWaze, are you alright? Update puts an end to the sudden...

Waze, are you alright? Update puts an end to the sudden change of mood in one of the voices in the US

Published on

By Abraham
Waze, are you alright? Update puts an end to the sudden change of mood in one of the voices in the US
An option with a lot of support among professional and causal drivers, Waze recently had its team unified with Google Maps to generate greater synergy between the search giant’s navigation products and, consequently, lower costs for the company.

Since that announcement, Waze has had the revelation that it will support Android Auto’s split-screen mode soon, and more interestingly, of a bug that spooked North American users who used Jane’s voice to guide their paths, being reported by many the strange behavior of the assistant for users of Apple devices.

According to reports seen on Reddit, the problem that was mostly flagged by iPhone and CarPlay users, the voice changed abruptly to a “scary” at some point in the journey, with a subsequent return to the default voice, as narrated by the user bgj48:

“Abruptly, the navigation voice will change (for example) ‘turn left’ will be a very scary voice and then it will go back to the default voice. Anyone else?! How strange!!”

The publication, in the sequence, gained interactions that reveal that the problem was not punctual, accumulating a few more cases, being narrated, for example, that the problem “is bad and very random. It scared my wife a little”, in addition to another citing “a long return trip from Montreal to Ohio this past weekend when we noticed” and a third comparing the reaction to someone who “is on a three day sleepless binge”.

Fortunately however, the problem seems to be fixed thanks to the update to Waze 4.90 available on the Apple App Store, putting everything back to normal and no longer playing tricks on its users.

