Waze announces the voice of Ivete Sangalo in celebration of Carnival for the app

Waze announces the voice of Ivete Sangalo in celebration of Carnival for the app

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Waze announces the voice of Ivete Sangalo in celebration of Carnival for the app
O waze announced this Tuesday (14) that it will include the voice of the singer Ivete Sangalo for the navigation app. It is worth remembering that several popular voices have already been added to the app in the past, such as Christina Aguilera and even influencer Luva de Pedreiro. Heloisa Pinho is Country Manager of the company in Europe and commented on the news:

After two years without the traditional revelry in the streets, it is with joy that we can celebrate this date again. To guide Waze drivers in this great moment of celebration, there would be no better person than one of the greatest symbols of Carnival, the incredible and talented Ivete Sangalo

This measure is part of the celebration of the Carnival period, which also includes the possibility of using the Trio Elétrico as an official car in the application and using one of the following icons to commemorate the history of the event: Harlequin, Columbine It is Pierrot. In addition, Ivete Sangalo herself spoke about her presence in the navigation application:

We will finally be able to celebrate Carnival as it should be celebrated. I am very happy to be back with my block and to be the new voice of Waze during Carnival, helping to make the experience of this party that I love so much possible even in a car. I command my electric trio singing, and now everyone can also drive along with me wherever they are.

Learn how to activate Carnival Mode in Waze

The singer’s voice can be selected through a banner, which becomes available when the user taps “my waze“. To change specific items, just enter the settings and access the sections referring to the necessary elements. The Carnival experience will be available in the Waze application until the day March 12th.

