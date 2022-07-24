Ways to get to use Microsoft Word for free

Since its inception, Office has provided users with the opportunity to create and edit text documents, design graphics and presentations.

All this through Word, Excel and PowerPoint, the tools included in this office package that have a wide variety of functions to apply to each of the projects mentioned above.

However, there are other means besides the PC where you can take advantage of Microsoft Office tools and best of all, totally free!

Microsoft Office for mobile devices

Just like on the PC, Microsoft Office has put its suite of office programs at the service of smartphones so that users of both Android and iOS devices can have the opportunity to use these tools for free.

So with Microsoft’s Office suite for Android and iOS you can now open all those documents created on PC and view them on your phone without any problem.

It’s remarkable how well the Microsoft Office app for mobile shows the tables and graphics present in documentswhich presented a challenge for most smartphone office tools.

Added to this, the mobile version of Microsoft Office has a dictation functionas well as a speech to text converterthe possibility of make listsamong others.

Many of the features are free on mobile.

Use Microsoft Office app on Chromebook

For some time, Chrome OS, the operating system for Chromebooks, has supported running android appswhich makes it possible for the Microsoft Office app to be used as well.

All you have to do is head over to the Play Store, search for the Microsoft Office app, and download it.

When using the application, it will provide you with a view as if you were viewing it from a tablet. Also, the application supports the use of keyboardas well as the use of common keyboard shortcuts.

Use Microsoft Office free online

In case you have a active internet connection 24 hours a day then you will have the opportunity to use the online version of Microsoft Office from the browser of your choice. To do this, you must first create a Microsoft account and then select the Word application.

One of the great advantages of using Microsoft Online is that you can have the possibility of access your documents from anywhereas well as obtain a capacity of 5 GB free storage on the OneDrive platform.

Another favorable point of this online version of Microsoft Word is that everything you do in the document will be saved automatically without the need to press the keys Ctrl + G (in English Ctrl + S).

Use Microsoft 365 for free

In the past, those people interested in acquiring this version of the Microsoft office suite had to make a single payment. Now Microsoft 365 is offered through the subscription mode.

Nevertheless, students and non-profit organizations they may be able to use Microsoft Office 365 for free.

In the case of students, they should check on the official Microsoft site if their school is eligible to obtain this benefit.

It is worth mentioning that the OneDrive storage account will be associated with your school account and not with your personal email.

Nonprofits, on the other hand, will need to purchase Microsoft 365 Business Premium to use the tools included there for free.