Waven: Tactical RPG Demo is Available for Players on PC and MacOS

- Advertisement -

Ankama Games announced this Monday (19) the release of a demo so that players can try out their newest game, called Waven. The demo version of the game is available on PC and MacOS. According to the developer, the multiplayer tactical RPG demo is available from today until the 26th of June 2023. It is possible download the game demo from Steam or even directly in the Ankama launcher, on the game’s website.





As we covered in the Waven preview carried out by the team of AllCellularthe game combines adventure and turn-based strategy, inspired by other tactical RPGs, with deck building mechanics and valuable items to collect. - Advertisement - The developer pointed out that players will be able to choose from 25 heroes and 5 classes and evolve up to level 20 in this demo. A simplified hero selection interface and tutorial will allow players to learn more about the game’s mechanics. Intel Arc Alchemist: specifications of the new graphics cards from Intel