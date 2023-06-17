Waven: An Accessible Tactical RPG Game Full of Color and Depth | Preview

- Advertisement -

The game Waven is a multiplayer tactical RPG developed and published by Ankama Games, the company behind the MMOs Dofus and Wakfu. In fact, the new title is set in the same universe as the other two. Now, the game is in a beta phase, to show part of what it is capable of offering. TechSmart had access to the tests in the last few days and tells you what to expect from it, in this preview.

Ambiance

Waven It is set on a world that has undergone massive upheaval, which has spawned a flood that has swallowed up most of the land. Only a few islands managed to survive after the natural disaster. Consequently, the survivors resolved to spawn new cities and social organizations on each island. The objective of the game is to explore the locations to discover information about what happened to generate the incident. A positive highlight here in terms of history and setting is the presence of localization in Portuguese. That is, the menus and subtitles, since this testing period, are already adapted to the Europeian language. Something that will certainly contribute to the identification of local gamers.

turn-based combat

One of the main features of Waven consists of its most dynamic gameplay, while delivering depth in the possible variations. It works through movement on a map, with a series of combats spread across the islands. Battles are done in the classic turn-based format, on a type of board, in which you need to walk to reach enemies, protect some item from rival attacks and use your basic attacks or skills to defeat opponents.





This mechanic results in the need to use strategy to win your fights. Each turn, the player has action points to unleash his specials. Thus, you can choose to use a more advanced one that spends a higher score, or save to attack more than once before closing the turn. - Advertisement - The characters have classes that vary according to the type of combat chosen. Among others, you can choose the Warrior, if you prefer direct combat with a sword; the Assassin, if you prefer the creation of traps; the Archer, focused on ranged damage.





Over time, you can build custom decks with different equipment, companions and skills, depending on what you think is best for your fights. Here is also another point where strategy will have a big influence. Our test was done on the PC version, but there is also availability for mobile devices. We noticed that the style of commands suits mobile phones more than computers. That’s because the controls on a screen touch allow greater agility than the mouse.

beautiful look

In the graphic part, we had a pleasant surprise. The images are in cartoon style, as if each drawing were manual. The scenarios are full of colors and beautiful visuals. Clearly, it is possible to notice the dedication with which each element was developed. With each blow, bright effects appear that also please and give an extra charm during battles. Special powers are other moments that generate animations with a good graphic level. Another important detail is that the game does not require heavy machines. You can enjoy it in "High" quality even with integrated graphics. Only the "Ultra" option flows better with a dedicated card.

Final considerations

In general, Waven offers a good experience in its proposal. It delivers a very dynamic tactical RPG, with a well-explained and easy-to-understand story. The turn-based gameplay and deck mechanics contribute to the creation of strategies, which become the main attraction of the game. The graphics are also satisfactory. The textures were developed with high quality, in strokes that resemble manual drawings, with effects and animations that give a greater impact on the player’s satisfaction. All this without requiring a large PC configuration. For the future, we expect improved PC controls and even more classes and decks to provide more depth and variations. for being an option free-to-playis worth the attention of anyone who wants a free title to enjoy, either on their cell phone or on their computer.